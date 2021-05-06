Salina, KS

Neighbor Witnesses Van Being Damaged

Jeremy BohnMay 6, 2021

A neighbor witnesses a van being damaged by what authorities believe to be a hammer.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the 500 block of Phillips Ave. after the victim’s neighbor saw someone smash holes in the van’s windows and then run away at 11 p.m., Wednesday.

The van is a 2009 Chrysler Town and Country belonging to 69-year-old Mark Smith, Salina. His neighbor reports seeing a white male wearing a white shirt hitting the windows, possibly with a hammer. The windshield of the van had three holes in it and all three driver’s side windows are shattered as a result.

Total damage is estimated at $1,500. There are no suspects at this time.

