Neglect, Abuse, May Have Caused Death

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kingman County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a woman in Spivey, Kansas, as as a possible case of abuse and neglect.

According to the KBI, on Friday, Sept. 5, around 9:10 p.m., emergency medical services (EMS) were called to a residence in Spivey. The caller, identified as Linda Oeding, 70, requested EMS transport her mother, Betty Oeding, 94, to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for medical care.

When EMS arrived, they observed Betty was experiencing malnourishment and improper living conditions, and recommended she be transported to a nearby hospital. Linda declined and insisted her mother be transported to Hutchinson.

Betty was admitted into the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, and on Monday she was moved to hospice care. On Wednesday, Sept. 10, around 11:15 a.m., Betty died in hospice care. The Kingman County Sheriff’s Office was called at 4:53 p.m. to investigate and observed signs of neglect.

On Sept. 11, at approximately 11:05 a.m., the Kingman County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI’s assistance with the investigation.

On Friday, Sept. 12, at 10:41 a.m., Linda Oeding was arrested and booked into the Kingman County Sheriff’s Office Jail on charges of first-degree murder, mistreatment of a dependent adult/elder person, abuse and neglect, and interfering with medical care. Formal charges are pending.