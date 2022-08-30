Need-Based Grant Program Covers In-State Tuition

A new grant program from Kansas State University provides eligible students with an award covering in-state tuition that remains after other grants and scholarships are applied to a student’s account, helping those who need it most.

The award, known as the Land Grant Promise, provides tuition-free undergraduate education and exemplifies the university’s land-grant commitment to access and affordability for Kansas residents.

To be eligible for the Land Grant Promise, degree-seeking undergraduate students must be full time and have completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid by the priority date. Students must be declared Pell-eligible or show a household income of $60,000 or less, be enrolled in classes on the Manhattan campus or online, and be a Kansas resident living in a qualifying Kansas county at the time of application for admission.

K-State’s Land Grant Promise is available immediately and will be automatically awarded to students who qualify and live in Clay, Dickinson, Geary, Marshall, Pottawatomie, Riley, Saline, Shawnee, Wabaunsee or Washington counties.

“We are committed to providing opportunity and access to higher education to any Kansan who wants to receive a world-class K-State education,” said Karen Goos, vice provost for enrollment management. “It makes sense to begin this program by investing in the communities surrounding our main campus.”

Goos said the Land Grant Promise is not designed to cover costs beyond tuition, such as fees, books or housing. Students are encouraged to apply for other scholarships and grants to help cover those expenses.

Students interested in learning more about the Land Grant Promise should visit k-state.edu/sfa/scholarships-aid/grants/land-grant-promise.