Nebraska Man Admits to Kansas Bank Robbery

Todd PittengerMay 3, 2022

A Nebraska man is facing federal charges after admitting to participating in a bank robbery in a Jewell County Kansas community.

According to the U.S. Justice Department 26-year-old Cody Deichen of Hastings, Nebraska, pleaded guilty to one count of use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

According to court documents, in February 2021, Deichen, admitted to aiding and abetting in the brandishing and use of a home built .223 caliber AR-15 style rifle during a bank robbery at Guaranty State Bank on South Main Street in Burr Oak, Kansas.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 27.

The FBI and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating the case.

Nebraska Department of Corrections Photo

