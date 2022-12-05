NCKL Winter Weekly Recap

2022-2023 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

NCKLÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Overall

TeamÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â LÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â L

WamegoÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

ChapmanÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

AbileneÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1

ConcordiaÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1

Clay CenterÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1

MarysvilleÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1

Thursday, December 1

Wamego 57, Topeka 52

Hiawatha 34, Marysville 32

Friday, December 2

Smoky Valley 73, Abilene 39

Beloit 36, Concordia 29

Rock Creek 37, Clay Center 27

Tuesday, December 6

Rock Creek at Abilene

Sabetha at Wamego

Concordia at Riley County

Clay Center at Beloit

Sacred Heart at Chapman

Marysville at Valley Heights

Friday, December 9

Wamego at Tonganoxie

Abilene at Augusta

Concordia at Smoky Valley

Clay Center at Marysville

Bishop Ward at Chapman

Saturday, December 10

Rossville at Chapman

2022-2023 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

NCKLÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Overall

TeamÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â LÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â L

AbileneÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

WamegoÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

ConcordiaÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

MarysvilleÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

ChapmanÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

Clay CenterÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1

Thursday, December 1

Wamego 62, Topeka 47

Marysville 63, Hiawatha 27

Friday, December 2

Abilene 73, Smoky Valley 52

Concordia 51, Beloit 48

Rock Creek 55, Clay Center 53

Tuesday, December 6

Rock Creek at Abilene

Sabetha at Wamego

Concordia at Riley County

Clay Center at Beloit

Sacred Heart at Chapman

Marysville at Valley Heights

Friday, December 9

Wamego at Tonganoxie

Abilene at Augusta

Concordia at Smoky Valley

Clay Center at Marysville

Bishop Ward at Chapman

Saturday, December 10

Rossville at Chapman

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2022-23 winter seasons have begun in the North Central Kansas League and it was an opening week that saw its highs and lows as the NCKL boysâ€™ basketball teams won 4 games and lost only 1 while the NCKL girlsâ€™ basketball teams had the same schedules but only came away with 1 victory.

On the wrestling mats the majority of the league competed in the Red Raider Invitational on Saturday in Wamego where the top three teams were all from the NCKL.

ABILENE

The Abilene basketball teams opened their season Friday night against Smoky Valley and came away with a split of the two games as the Cowgirls opened the night falling 73-39, but the Cowboys were able to come back in the nightcap and salvage the split with a 73-52 victory. â€¦ The Cowboys wrestling team scored a total of 190.5 points Saturday in the Wamego Red Raider Invitational, which allowed the Cowboys to finish 2ndÂ in the team standings, behind only NCKL rival Concordia, who won the tournament with 230 points.

CHAPMAN

Neither Chapman basketball team has opened the season yet, that will come Tuesday night when they play host to Sacred Heart in the Irish Classic Tournament. â€¦ The Fighting Irish boys wrestling team got its 2022-23 season off to a slow start Thursday night when they were on the losing end of a 58-24 dual against Clay Center. The Irish wrestlers then traveled to Wamego on Saturday where they were able to compile 171 points, which placed them 6thÂ in the team standings.

CLAY CENTER

Unlike most of the NCKL schools, the Clay Center basketball teams got swept on their opening night of action, which was Friday night against Rock Creek. The Lady Tigers opened the night falling 37-27 and the Tiger boys also lost in the nightcap, falling 55-53. â€¦ The Tiger boysâ€™ wrestling team got its 2022-23 season off to a successful start Thursday night when they scored a 58-24 dual victory over NCKL rival Chapman, then on Saturday the Tigers wrestled their way into the championship match of the Riley County duals, but the Tigers were unable to complete the championship as they fell 54-18 against Andover in the championship match.

CONCORDIA

Like most of the NCKL schools, the Panthers and Lady Panthers split thir season-opening contests, which was Friday night against Beloit. The Lady Panthers opened the night falling 36-29 against Beloit, but the Panther boys were able to come back and salvage a split on the night with a 51-48 victory â€¦ The Panthers wrestling team compiled 230 points Saturday in the Wamego Red Raider Invitational, which was more than enough to secure its first team tournament championship of the season in their opening tournament.

MARYSVILLE

The Marysville basketball teams opened their 2022-23 seasons Thursday night against Hiawatha and like most of the NCKL schools, the Marysville girls lost the opener, 34-32, but the Bulldog boys were able to come back and salvage a split on the night with a 62-47 victory.

WAMEGO

The Wamego basketball teams were the lone NCKL school to earn a sweep on their season-opening night as the Raiders and Lady Raiders were able to sweep Topeka High School on Thursday night. The Lady Raiders opened the night with a 57-52 victory and the Raider boys completed the sweep with a 62-47 victory. â€¦ The Red Raider wrestling team hosted the annual Red Raider Invitational on Saturday where they were able to score 185.5 points, which placed them third overall, behind NCKL rivals Concordia and Abilene.