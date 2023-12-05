NCKL Winter Weekly Recap

2023-2024 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 0 0 1 0

Concordia 0 0 1 0

Marysville 0 0 1 0

Wamego 0 0 1 0

Chapman 0 0 0 0

Abilene 0 0 0 1

2022-2023 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Abilene 0 0 1 0

Marysville 0 0 1 0

Chapman 0 0 0 0

Clay Center 0 0 0 1

Concordia 0 0 0 1

Wamego 0 0 0 1

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2023-24 winter season has begun across the state of Kansas at the high school levels and the North Central Kansas League schools were busy this past week.

The NCKL teams saw more success on the girls basketball court against the boys as there were no NCKL showdowns in the opening week and the NCKL girls went 4-1 on the opening night, Chapman did not have basketball games. The NCKL boys, however, posted a 2-3 record, with the Chapman boys also not having action until this coming Tuesday.

The wrestling mats were also busy in the opening weekend with all six NCKL teams being in action around the area.

On the wrestling mats the majority of the league competed in the Red Raider Invitational on Saturday in Wamego where the top three teams were all from the NCKL.

ABILENE

Girls Basketball – The Cowgirl basketball team dropped a 45-16 contest against Smoky Valley Friday night in the 2023-24 season opener. …. The Cowboy basketball team scored a 79-42 victory against Smoky Valley Friday night to open the 2023-24 season. … The Cowgirl wrestling team was originally scheduled to open the 2023-24 season this past Thursday night at Wamego, but that dual has been rescheduled for December 21. The Cowgirls did open their season Saturday in the McPherson tournament where they finished in 8th place with 89 points. … The Cowboy wrestling team was originally scheduled to open the 2023-24 season this past Thursday night with a dual at Wamego, but that dual has been rescheduled for December 21. The Cowboys opened their season Saturday in the Wamego tournament where they finished in 2nd place with 234.5 points.

CHAPMAN

The Chapman boys and girls basketball teams are scheduled to begin the 2023-24 seasons this Tuesday night when they play host to Sacred Heart. … The Lady Irish wrestling team opened the 2023-24 season with an NCKL dual victory against Clay Center, winning 30-24 Thursday night. The Lady Irish competed in the Rock Creek tournament Saturday where they finished in 7th place with 88 points. … The Fighting Irish wrestling team opened the 2023-24 season Thursday night when they dropped an NCKL dual against Clay Center 55-24. The Irish competed in the Wamego tournament Saturday where they finished in 4th place with 147.5 points.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger basketball team opened the 2023-24 season Thursday night with a 37-24 victory against Rock Creek. … The Tiger boys basketball team lost 65-49 against Rock Creek in their contest to open the 2023-24 season Thursday night. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team opened the 2023-24 season Thursday night when they lost a 30-24 dual against Chapman. The Lady Tigers competed in the Rock Creek tournament Saturday where they finished in 6th place with 91 points. … The Tiger wrestling team opened the 2023-24 season Thursday night with an NCKL dual victory, 55-24, against Chapman. The Tigers competed in the Riley County dual tournament Saturday where they finished with a 5-0 record.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther basketball team opened the 2023-24 season Friday night with a 44-41 victory against Beloit. … The Panther boys suffered an 82-53 loss against Beloit in their contest Friday night. … The Lady Panther wrestling team opened their season Saturday in the Rock Creek tournament where they finished in 5th place with 96 points. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team opened their 2023-24 season Saturday by winning the Wamego Red Raider tournament with 274 points.

MARYSVILLE

Girls Basketball – The Lady Bulldog basketball team opened the 2023-24 season Thursday night with a 47-43 victory against Hiawatha. … The Bulldog basketball team scored a 54-39 victory against Hiawatha Thursday night to open the 2023-24 season. …. The Lady Bulldog wrestling team competed in the Rock Creek tournament Saturday where they finished in 3rd place with 132 points. … The Bulldog wrestling team opened the 2023-24 season Saturday in the Riley County dual tournament where they finished 4-1.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider basketball team opened the 2023-24 season with a 44-40 victory against Topeka High Thursday night. … The Red Raider boys basketball team dropped a 58-36 contest against Topeka High Thursday night to open the 2023-24 season. The Lady Raider wrestling team was scheduled to open the 2023-24 season Thursday night by hosting NCKL rival Abilene, but that dual has been rescheduled for December 21. The Lady Raiders opened their season Saturday in the Rock Creek tournament where they finished in 4th place with 106 points. … The Red Raider wrestling team was scheduled to open the 2023-24 season Thursday night with an NCKL dual against Abilene, but that dual has been rescheduled for December 21. The Red Raiders opened their tournament Saturday by hosting a tournament where they finished in 3rd place with 156 points.