NCKL Winter Weekly Recap

2022-2023 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

NCKLÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Overall

TeamÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â LÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â L

WamegoÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1.000Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1.000

Clay CenterÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.571Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.500

ChapmanÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.571Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.500

MarysvilleÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.286Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.500

AbileneÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.143Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.333

ConcordiaÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.250Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.250

Tuesday, January 3, 2023Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Concordia 51, Republic County 39

Wamego 52, St. Marys 38

Thursday, January 5, 2023

Wamego 61, Concordia 19

Friday, January 6, 2023Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Chapman 47, Clay Center 43

Marysville 35, Abilene 26

Tuesday, January 10, 2023Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

SE of Saline at Clay Center

Marysville at Concordia

Chapman at Beloit

Wamego at Abilene

Friday, January 13, 2023Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Marysville at Wamego

Abilene at Clay Center

Concordia at Chapman

2022-2023 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

NCKLÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Overall

TeamÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â LÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â L

MarysvilleÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.857Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1.000

WamegoÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.857Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1.000

AbileneÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.500Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.667

ConcordiaÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.625Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.250

Clay CenterÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.286Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.250

ChapmanÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.143Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.000

Tuesday, January 3, 2023Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

St. Mary’s Academy 53, Abilene 43

Concordia 62, Republic County 38

Wamego 61, St. Marys 55

Thursday, January 5, 2023Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Wamego 59, Concordia 49

Friday, January 6, 2023Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Clay Center 67, Chapman 47

Marysville 57, Abilene 49

Tuesday, January 10, 2023Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

SE of Saline at Clay Center

Marysville at Concordia

Chapman at Beloit

Wamego at Abilene

Friday, January 13, 2023Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Marysville at Wamego

Abilene at Clay Center

Concordia at Chapman

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

Wamego High School continues with its athletic dominance over the rest of the North Central Kansas League during the 2022-2023 school year.

The Lady Raiders, who went undefeated in the NCKL volleyball season, are still undefeated in basketball while the Raider boys, who also won the NCKL football championship this past fall, are in 2ndÂ place in the NCKL boys standings with a 6-1 record and are still 3-0Â Â in NCKL action.

The Wamego wrestlers, meanwhile, did drop an NCKL dual this past Thursday night against Concordia, but the Red Raider wrestlers rebounded on Saturday and won the team championship in the Rossville Invitational.

Here is a look at what each NCKL school did in their respective teams during the first week following the 2022 Christmas BreakÂ Â :

ABILENE

The Abilene High School basketball teams have had a rough start to 2023 as they have lost all three of the games they have played, thus far. The Cowboys opened action this past Tuesday night when they played St. Maryâ€™s Academy, but suffered a 53-43 loss. Friday night the Cowboys and Cowgirls got swept in an NCKL doubleheader against Marysville as the Cowgirls lost the opener 35-26 and the Cowboys were unable to salvage a split in the nightcap as they lost 57-49. â€¦ The Abilene wrestling team opened their action in 2023 this past Thursday night when they got defeated by Augusta High School 46-21. The Cowboys returned to the mats on Saturday at the Salina South Invitational where they finished in 2ndÂ place with 148.5 points. The Cowgirl wrestlers also competed in the Salina South Invitational where they finished in 6thÂ place with 50 points. The Cowboys actually had a split team on Saturday where they also competed in Herington, where they finished with 48 points to finish in 16thÂ place.

CHAPMAN

The Chapman basketball teams got back into action in 2023 this past Friday night when they split an NCKL doubleheader against Clay Center. The Lady Irish opened the evening scoring a 47-43 victory over Clay Center, but the Irish boys were unable to complete the sweep as they dropped a 62-47 contest.Â Â â€¦ The Chapman Irish wrestlers returned to action this past Saturday at Herington, where they finished in 7thÂ place with 8t points.

CLAY CENTER

The Clay Center basketball teams saw their first action of 2023 this past Friday night when they split an NCKL doubleheader against Chapman as the Lady Tigers dropped the opener 47-43, but the Tiger boys were able to salvage a split in the nightcap with a 67-47 victory. â€¦ The Tiger wrestling team traveled to Herington this past Saturday where they won the tournament with 208 points.

CONCORDIA

The Concordia basketball teams have got off to a 2-2 start in 2023 thus far. The Concordia basketball teams opened the 2023 portion of their schedule this past Tuesday when they scored a doubleheader sweep against Republic County with the Lady Panthers scoring a 51-39 victory and the Panther boys completing the sweep with a 62-38 win. Tables were turned for Concordia, however, on Thursday night when they got swept in an NCKL doubleheader against Wamego with the Lady Panthers dropping a 61-19 contest in the opener, and the Panther boys unable to salvage a split in the nightcap as they lost 59-45.Â Â Â â€¦ The Panther wrestling team opened action in 2023 with an NCKL dual victory over Wamego this past Thursday night, scoring a 43-36 victory.

MARYSVILLE

The Marysville basketball teams opened 2023 with an NCKL doubleheader sweep this past Friday night against Abilene. The Lady Bulldogs opened the action scoring a 35-26 victory and the Bulldog boys were able to complete the sweep with a 57-49 win. â€¦ The Marysville wrestling teams traveled north of the border this past week for their first action of 2023 as they Lady Bulldogs competed in the Beatrice, Nebraska tournament on Friday where they competed, but didnâ€™t have any wrestlers score any points. The Bulldog boys, meanwhile, also competed in Beatrice on Saturday, where they scored 139 points and finished in 4thÂ place.

WAMEGO

The Wamego High School basketball teams built a combined 4-0 record this past week as they combined to sweep St. Maryâ€™s on Tuesday night, with the girls winning 52-38 and the boys completing the sweep, 61-55. The Raiders and Lady Raiders then swept Concordia on Thursday night with the girls opening with a 61-19 victory and the Raider boys completing the sweep with a 59-49 victory. â€¦ The Wamego wrestling team opened its 2023 action this past Thursday night when they dropped an NCKL dual against Concordia, falling 43-36. The Wamego boys and girls wrestling teams also competed on Saturday at Rossville where the Raider boys finished in 1stÂ place with 213 points while the Lady Raiders finished in 11thÂ place with 97 points.