NCKL Winter Recap

2022-2023 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 2 0 5 0

Clay Center 2 1 4 2

Abilene 1 1 1 5

Chapman 1 2 3 3

Concordia 1 2 1 5

Marysville 1 2 1 5

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

Abilene 37, Chapman 34

Clay Center 52, Concordia 27

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

St. Mary’s Academy at Abilene

Republic County at Concordia

Wamego at St. Marys

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

Wamego at Concordia

Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

Marysville at Abilene

Clay Center at Chapman

2022-2023 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Marysville 3 0 5 1

Abilene 2 0 4 2

Wamego 2 0 4 1

Concordia 1 2 4 2

Chapman 0 3 1 5

Clay Center 0 3 1 5

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

Abilene 74, Chapman 34

Concordia 53, Clay Center 47

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

St. Mary’s Academy at Abilene

Republic County at Concordia

Wamego at St. Marys

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

Wamego at Concordia

Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

Marysville at Abilene

Clay Center at Chapman

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The Wamego Lady Raiders basketball team is the lone team that remains undefeated in the North Central League as the league enters the 2022 Christmas break.

The Marysville Bulldog boys sit atop of the boys’ NCKL standings after suffering just one loss on the season, the Wamego Raider boys also sit with a single loss as the teams take a break until returning to action in 2023.

Here is a look at what each NCKL school did in their respective teams during the final week leading into the 2022 Christmas Break :

ABILENE

The Cowgirl basketball team scored its first victory of the season this past Tuesday night when they opened an NCKL doubleheader sweep against intra-Dickinson County rival, Chapman. The Cowgirls scored a 37-34 victory over the Lady Irish and the Cowboys followed with a 74-34 victory to complete the sweep. The Abilene teams will return to action Tuesday, January 3 when they play host to St. Mary’s Academy in a non-league doubleheader.

CHAPMAN

The Chapman basketball teams are entering the 2022 Christmas break after getting swept by intra-Dickinson County rival, Abilene, this past Tuesday night. The Lady Irish suffered a 37-34 defeat in the opener and the Irish boys were unable to salvage a split in the nightcap when they dropped a 74-34 contest.

CLAY CENTER

The Clay Center basketball teams are entering the 2022 Christmas break after splitting an NCKL doubleheader against Concordia this past Tuesday night. The Lady Tigers scored a 52-27 in the opener but the Tiger boys were unable to complete the sweep in the nightcap when they suffered a 53-47 defeat. The Clay Center teams will return to action in 2023 on Friday, January 6 when they play at Chapman in another NCKL doubleheader.

CONCORDIA

The Concordia Panthers and Lady Panthers enter the 2022 Christmas break after splitting an NCKL doubleheader against Clay Center this past Tuesday night. The Lady Panthers lost a 52-27 contest in the opener, but the Panther boys were able to come back and salvage a split in the nightcap with a 53-47 victory. The Concordia teams will return to action in 2023 on Tuesday, January 3 when they play host to Republic County High School in a non-league doubleheader.

MARYSVILLE

The Marysville basketball teams were not in action this past week as the Lady Bulldogs will take a 1-5, 1-4 record into the 2022 Christmas break while the Bulldog boys sit at 5-1, 3-0. The Marysville teams will return to action in 2023 when they play an NCKL doubleheader at Abilene on Friday, January 6.

WAMEGO

The Wamego basketball teams were not in action in the final high school week of 2022 as the teams are now off until Tuesday, January 3 when they will play a non-league doubleheader at St. Mary’s. The Lady Raiders are the lone NCKL team that is still undefeated on the season and sit with a 5-0, 2-0 record. The Red Raider boys sit with a 4-1, 2-0 record entering the 2022 Christmas break.