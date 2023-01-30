NCKL Weekly Winter Update

2022-2023 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

Overall NCKL

Team W L W L

Wamego 13 1 0.929 5 0 1.000

Chapman 8 5 0.615 3 2 0.600

Clay Center 7 5 0.583 3 2 0.600

Marysville 4 9 0.308 3 3 0.500

Concordia 3 10 0.231 1 5 0.167

Abilene 2 11 0.154 1 4 0.200

Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Wamego 70, Council Grove 19

Jackson Heights 54. Concordia 44

Hiawatha 41, Marysville 21

Thursday, January 26, 2023

Marysville 44, Jackson Heights 42

Concordia 58, Lafayette, Mo. 48

Friday, January 27, 2023

Hays-TMP 61, Abilene 24

Holton 31, Chapman 30

Wamego 47, Rock Creek 21

Saturday, January 28, 2023

St. Mary’s 58,.Concordia 45

Hiawatha 43, Marysville 42

2022-2023 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

Overall NCKL

Team W L W L

Marysville 11 2 0.846 6 0 1.000

Abilene 9 5 0.643 4 1 0.800

Wamego 9 5 0.643 3 2 0.600

Clay Center 4 9 0.308 1 4 0.200

Chapman 3 10 0.231 1 4 0.200

Concordia 6 7 0.462 1 5 0.167

Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Clay Center 52, Hillsboro 40 3rd place game

Wamego 70, Council Grove 40

Friday, January 27, 2023

Smoky Valley 50, Clay Center 44

Marysville 52, Nemaha Central 44

Hays-TMP 51, Abilene 49

Chapman 55, Holton 50

Rock Creek 51, Wamego 48

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

Four of the six North Central Kansas League school’s basketball teams returned to a normal schedule this past week after mid-season tournament action the previous week, but the Marysville Lady Bulldogs and Concordia Lady Panthers were active in their mid-season tournament this past week as both teams competed in the Hiawatha Invitational and the Clay Center boys, who finished their Hillsboro tournament action on Monday because weather delayed their consolation championship game.

The Marysville Lady Bulldogs played their way into the championship game of the tournament, before falling to tournament-host Hiawatha. The Lady Panthers, meanwhile, finished in 4th place after winning just 1 of their 3 games.

Here is a look at what each NCKL school did in their respective teams during this past week :

ABILENE

The Cowboys and Cowgirls returned to the courts Friday night when they got swept by Hays Thomas More Prep as the Cowgirls lost the opener 61-24 and the Cowboys were unable to salvage a split in the nightcap, falling 51-49. … The Cowboys wrestling team opened their week on Thursday night with an NCKL dual against Concordia, but the Cowboys suffered a 42-25 defeat in the dual. The Cowboys returned to action on Thursday against Marysville and were able to score a 55-24 victory. The Cowgirl wrestling team competed in the Hoisington tournament on Saturday, where they finished in 6th place with 37.5 points.

CHAPMAN

The Chapman basketball teams returned to the courts Friday night when they split a doubleheader against Holton High School. The Lady Irish lost the opener 31-30 and the Irish boys were able to salvage a split in the nightcap when they scored a 55-50 victory. … The Chapman wrestling team met up with NCKL rival Marysville Tuesday night and suffered a 54-18 dual defeat. The Lady Irish wrestlers competed in Topeka at the Washburn Invitational where they finished in 23rd place with 77 points.

CLAY CENTER

The Clay Center boys basketball team scored a 52-40 victory over Hillsboro in the delayed 3rd place game of the Hillsboro tournament on Tuesday while the Lady Tiger basketball team had the past week off. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team competed in the Remington Invitational on Saturday, where they finished in 7th place with 44 points.

CONCORDIA

The Panther boys basketball team had this past week off while the Lady Panthers finished in fourth place in the Hiawatha Invitational after posting a 1-2 record. The Lady Panthers opened the tournament with a 54-44 loss against Jackson Heights, but came back to defeat Lafayette, Missouri 58-48 in the second round, but lost 58-45 against St. Mary’s in the consolation championship game. … The Concordia wrestling team won a dual against Rock Creek 65-14 on Thursday night.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog boys basketball team scored a 52-44 victory over Nemaha Central on Friday night while the Lady Bulldogs played their way into the championship game of the Hiawatha Invitational before falling and finishing in 2nd place. The Lady Bulldogs opened the tournament, falling 41-21 against Hiawatha, but rebounded in the 2nd round to defeat Jackson Heights 44-42 before falling to Hiawatha, again, in the championship game, 43-42. … The Bulldog wrestling team won a triangular with NCKL rival Chapman and Riley County on Tuesday night as the Bulldogs defeated Chapman 54-18 and topped Riley County 66-12.

WAMEGO

The Wamego basketball teams scored a doubleheader sweep against Council Grove on Tuesday before closing the week splitting a doubleheader against Rock Creek. Tuesday night the Lady Raiders opened the sweep with a 7019 victory before the Red Raider boys completed the sweep with a 70-40 victory. Friday night the Lady Raiders opened with a 47-21 victory but the Raider boys were unable to secure the sweep as they fell 51-48. … The Red Raider wrestlers competed in the Baldwin Invitational on Saturday where they finished in 2nd place with 153.5 points.