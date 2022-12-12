NCKL Weekly Winter Recap

2022-2023 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

NCKLÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Overall

TeamÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â LÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â L

Clay CenterÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1

WamegoÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

ChapmanÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1

AbileneÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3

ConcordiaÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3

MarysvilleÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4

Tuesday, December 6

Rock Creek 52, Abilene 29

Wamego 50, Sabetha 27

Riley County 34, Concordia 9

Clay Center 50, Beloit 35

Chapman 55, Sacred Heart 45 Chapman tournament

Valley Heights 49, Marysville 27

Friday, December 9

Wamego 67, Tonganoxie 15

Augusta 38, Abilene 25

Smoky Valley 47, Concordia 27

Clay Center 32, Marysville 24

Chapman 64, Bishop Ward 3

Saturday, December 10

Rossville 56, Chapman 47

Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Abilene at SE of Saline

Wamego at Chapman

Riley County at Clay Center

Concordia at Marysville

Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Abilene at Concordia

Chapman at Marysville

Clay Center at Wamego

2022-2023 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

NCKLÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Overall

TeamÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â LÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â L

MarysvilleÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1

ConcordiaÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

AbileneÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1

WamegoÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1

ChapmanÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2

Clay CenterÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2

Tuesday, December 6

Abilene 60, Rock Creek 33

Sabetha 55, Wamego 37

Concordia 45, Riley County 31

Clay Center 65, Beloit 59

Sacred Heart 55, Chapman 43 Chapman tournament

Marysville 60, Valley Heights 35

Friday, December 9

Wamego 38, Tonganoxie 37

Augusta 65, Abilene 62

Concordia 65, Smoky Valley 59

Marysville 69, Clay Center 46

Bishop Ward 73, Chapman 37

Saturday, December 10

Chapman 46, Rossville 45

Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Abilene at SE of Saline

Wamego at Chapman

Riley County at Clay Center

Concordia at Marysville

Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Abilene at Concordia

Chapman at Marysville

Clay Center at Wamego

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

It is early in the 2022-2023 North Central Kansas League winter season, but after two weeks the Clay Center Lady Tigers and Marysville Bulldog boys have the early lead in the basketball standings as the two schools met up this past Friday and split the initial NCKL basketball doubleheader with the Clay Center girls scoring a 32-24 victory and the Marysville boys following that with a 69-46 win of their own.

Here is a look at what each NCKL school did in their respective teams this past week :

ABILENE

The Cowboy and Cowgirl basketball teams split a doubleheader against Rock Creek on Tuesday night with the Cowgirls falling 52-29 in the opener but the Cowboys coming back to salvage the split in the nightcap with a 60-33 victory. Friday night the two teams got swept in a doubleheader against Augusta with the Cowgirls falling 38-25 in the opener and the Cowboys not able to salvage a split in the nightcap when they dropped a 65-62 contest. â€¦ The Cowboy wrestling team got its week started Thursday night when they hosted Beloit in a dual and scored a 60-18 victory. The Cowboys then split up its team for two tournaments on Saturday where they finished in 11thÂ place with 41 points at the Douglass tournament and also scored 103.5 points at Minneapolis where they finished in 5thÂ place.

CHAPMAN

The Fighting Irish basketball teams split a doubleheader against Sacred Heart in the final night of the Chapman Irish Classic Tuesday night as the Lady Irish opened the night with a 55-45 victory over Sacred Heart, but the Irish boys were unable to complete the sweep as they dropped a 55-43 contest. The two teams then split a doubleheader against Rossville Saturday night when they Lady Irish lost 56-47, and the Irish boys falling 46-45. â€¦ The Chapman boys wrestling team opened up its week Thursday night in a dual against Smoky Valley, but came out on the short-end of the night, falling 42-39. The Fighting Irish wrestling teams got back in action on Saturday when they Chapman boys placed 2ndÂ at Minneapolis with 146.5 points and the Chapman girls finished in 17thÂ place with 25 points at Clay Center.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tigers are sitting atop of the 2022-2023 NCKL girls standings with a 2-1, 1-0 record following a 32-24 victory over Marysville this past Friday night. That win was the opener of a doubleheader split as the Tiger boys were unable to complete the sweep in the nightcap as they dropped a 69-46 contest against Marysville. Tuesday night the Clay Center boys and girls were able to score a sweep against Beloit with the Lady Tigers opening action with a 50-35 victory and the Tigers completing the sweep in the nightcap with a 65-59 victory. â€¦ The Clay Center wrestlers were in action Friday night when they traveled west to Hoxie for a dual, but came home on the short-end of the stick, falling 60-36. The Clay Center wrestling programs then hosted a tournament on Saturday where the Tiger boys finished in 2ndÂ place with 144.5 points and the Lady Tigers finished in 12thÂ place with 42.5 points.

CONCORDIA

The Concordia basketball teams opened last week on Tuesday with a doubleheader split against Riley County as the Lady Panthers opened action falling 52-29, but the Panther boys were able to come back and salvage a split with a 45-31 win. Friday night the two teams again split a doubleheader, this time against Smoky Valley High School. Once again the Lady Panthers opened the action falling 47-27, but the Panther boys, once again, were able to salvage a split with a 65-49 victory. â€¦ The Panthers wrestlers competed in the Louisburg dual tournament Friday and Saturday and won all four of their duals, to win the championship. The Panthers defeated Independence 57, 18 in the opening round, then topped Louisburg 53-28 in the 2ndÂ round, defeated Burlington 71-12 in the third round and completed the march through the tournament with a 66-18 victory against Baldwin in the final round.

MARYSVILLE

The Marysville basketball teams opened last week splitting a doubleheader against Valley Heights as the Lady Bulldogs lost 49-27 in the opener, but the Bulldog boys were able to salvage a split in the nightcap with a 60-35 victory. The scenario was the same Friday night when the Lady Bulldogs lost to Clay Center in the opener of an NCKL doubleheader, falling 32-48, but the Bulldog boys were able to pull out the split in the nightcap, scoring a 69-46 victory. â€¦ The Bulldogs wrestling team had its first NCKL dual of the season Thursday night against Wamego, but the Bulldogs came out on the short end of the dual, falling 39-38. The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs wrestlers were back in action on Saturday when they competed in the Clay Center Invitational where they Marysville boys finished in 3rdÂ place with 84 points and the Lady Bulldogs finished in 6thÂ place with 74 points.

WAMEGO

The Wamego basketball teams combined to put together a 3-1 record this past week as the two teams scored a doubleheader split against Sabetha Tuesday night as the Wamego girls opened the night with a 5-27 victory, but the Red Raider boys were unable to earn the sweep as they dropped a 55-37 contest. Friday night, however, the Raiders and Lady Raiders were able to score a doubleheader sweep against Tonganoxie with the Lady Raiders opening the night with a 67-15 victory and the Raider boys completing the sweep with a 38-37 victory. â€¦ The Red Raiders wrestling team hosted NCKL rival Marysville Thursday night in a dual and were able to score a 40-39 victory.