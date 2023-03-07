NCKL Weekly Winter Recap

2022-2023 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

Overall NCKL

Team W L W L

Wamego 20 2 0.909 10 0 1.000

Clay Center 11 10 0.524 6 4 0.600

Chapman 13 9 0.591 6 4 0.600

Marysville 6 15 0.286 4 6 0.400

Concordia 6 15 0.286 3 7 0.300

Abilene 2 18 0.100 1 9 0.100

Monday, February 27, 2023

Atchison County 40, Marysville 29 (Marysville)

Nemaha Central 67, Concordia 30 (Marysville)

Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Wellington 44, Abilene 24

Chapman 47, Clay Center 30

Wamego 73, Iola 17

Saturday, March 4, 2023

Bishop Miege 56, Wamego 48

Wellington 66, Chapman 33

2022-2023 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

Overall NCKL

Team W L W L

Marysville 21 2 0.913 10 0 1.000

Abilene 12 9 0.571 7 3 0.700

Wamego 13 9 0.591 6 4 0.600

Concordia 10 10 0.500 3 7 0.300

Clay Center 9 13 0.409 2 8 0.200

Chapman 4 17 0.190 2 8 0.200

Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Rock Creek 54, Abilene 50

McPherson 71, Chapman 39

Clay Center 62, Augusta 60 OT

Wamego 52, Ottawa 45

Nemaha Central 55, Concordia 48 (Marysville)

Marysville 62, Hiawatha 39 (Marysville)

Friday, March 3

Clay Center 51, Pratt 37

Eudora 46, Wamego 29

Marysville 53, Atchison County 19 (Marysville)

Saturday, March 4, 2023

Marysville 53, Nemaha Central 35 (Marysville)

Wednesday, March 8

Clay Center vs. Hugoton

Thursday, March 9

Marysville vs. Wichita Collegiate

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2022-23 winter sports season in the North Central Kansas League has come to an end for all six of its girls’ basketball teams while the NCKL boys will be represented by its champion, Marysville, in the Class 3A state tournament this week and by Clay Center in the Class 4A state tournament this week.

The NCKL girls had a pair of teams play their way into the sub-state championship round but both Chapman and NCKL champion Wamego saw their seasons come to an end one victory shy of the Class 4A state tournament this week.

Here is a look at what each NCKL school did in their respective teams during this past week :

ABILENE

Both Abilene teams saw their respective seasons come to an end in the first round of the Class 4A sub-state tournament. The Cowgirls saw their season end Wednesday night falling 44-24 against Wellington in the opening round while the Cowboys had their season end Tuesday night when they lost 54-50 against Rock Creek.

CHAPMAN

The Chapman Lady Irish played their way into the Class 4A sub-state championship game when they knocked off NCKL rival Clay Center 47-30 in the opening round, but the Lady Irish saw their season come to an end Saturday night when they lost 66-33 against Wellington. The Irish boys, meanwhile, lost in the sub-state’s opening round, falling 71-39 to McPherson.

CLAY CENTER

The Tiger boys basketball team played its way into the Class 4A state tournament this week after they opened sub-state play with a 62-60 victory in overtime against Augusta and followed that with a 61037 win over Pratt in the sub-state championship game. The Tigers are scheduled to play Hugoton in the 1st round of the 4A state tournament on Wednesday. The Lady Tigers, meanwhile, saw their season come to an end on Wednesday night when they suffered a 47-30 loss against NCKL rival Chapman in the opening round of sub-state play.

CONCORDIA

The Panthers and Lady Panthers saw their 2022-23 seasons come to an end this past week when they both suffered losses in the opening round of the Class 3A sub-state tournament at Marysville. The Lady Panthers opened against Nemaha Central Monday night, but lost 67-30. The Panther boys, meanwhile, also opened against Nemaha Central and lost 55-48.

MARYSVILLE

Marysville High School served as one of 8 hosts of Class 3A sub-state tournament this past week and that home court advantage helped the Bulldog boys extend their season to the Class 3A state tournament this week. The Lady Bulldogs, meanwhile, lost 40-29 against Atchison County High School on Monday night to see their season come to a close. The Bulldog boys opened sub-state play on Tuesday night with a 62-39 victory over Hiawatha, followed that with a 53-19 win over Atchison County Friday night in the semifinal round and punched their Class 3A state ticket Saturday night with a 53-35 victory over Nemaha Central in the sub-state championship game. The Bulldogs are scheduled to open Class 3A state tournament play this Thursday against Wichita Collegiate.

WAMEGO

Both Wamego basketball teams saw their seasons come to an end this past week in Class 4A sub-state championship games. The Red Raider boys opened sub-state play Tuesday night with a 52-45 win over Ottawa but lost 46-29 against Eudora in the sub-state championship game. The Lady Raiders, meanwhile, opened sub-state play Wednesday night with a 73-17 victory over Iola, but saw their season come to a close Saturday night when they lost 56-48 against Bishop Miege.