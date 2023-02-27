NCKL Weekly Winter Recap

2022-2023 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

Overall NCKL

Team W L W L

Wamego 19 1 0.950 10 0 1.000

Clay Center 11 9 0.550 6 4 0.600

Chapman 12 8 0.600 6 4 0.600

Marysville 6 14 0.300 4 6 0.400

Concordia 6 14 0.300 3 7 0.300

Abilene 2 17 0.105 1 9 0.100

Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Concordia 49, Clay Center 48

Chapman 45, Abilene 35

Wamego 65, Marysville 39

Thursday, February 23, 2023

Wamego 61, Concordia 34

Monday, February 27, 2023

Marysville at Atchison County

Concordia at Nemha Central

Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Abilene at Wellington

Clay Center at Chapman

Iola at Wamego

2022-2023 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

Overall NCKL

Team W L W L

Marysville 18 2 0.900 10 0 1.000

Abilene 12 8 0.600 7 3 0.700

Wamego 12 8 0.600 6 4 0.600

Concordia 10 10 0.500 3 7 0.300

Clay Center 7 13 0.350 2 8 0.200

Chapman 4 16 0.200 2 8 0.200

Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Clay Center 63, Concordia 54

Abilene 68, Chapman 45

Marysville 67, Wamego 33

Thursday, February 23, 2023

Wamego 63, Concordia 52

Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Abilene at Rock Creek

Chapman at McPherson

Clay Center at Augusta

Ottawa at Wamego

Nemaha Central at Concordia

Hiawatha at Marysville

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

There weren’t any surprises in the North Central Kansas League basketball standings as the 2022-23 regular season came to a close this past week. The Wamego Lady Raiders and Marysville Bulldog boys sealed up their respective titles as teams prepare for sub-state action this week.

The wrestling season came to a close and the NCKL saw 11 individuals earn state medals while Clay Center had two individuals win state championships.

Here is a look at what each NCKL school did in their respective teams during this past week :

ABILENE

The Abilene basketball teams closed out the regular season this past Tuesday when they split an NCKL doubleheader against Dickinson County rival, Chapman. The Cowgirls dropped the opener 45-35, but the Cowboys were able to bounce back and salvage a split with a 68-45 victory. The Cowgirls finished the season with a 2-17, 1-9 record and will play at Wellington in the opening round of the Class 4A sub-state tournament Monday. The Cowboys, meanwhile, finished with a 12-8, 7-3 record and will play at Rock Creek in the opening round of sub-state Tuesday night. … The Cowboys wrestling team finished in 8th place in the 4A state tournament with 73 points and three different individuals finishing in 3rd place in their respective weight divisions.

CHAPMAN

The Chapman basketball teams closed out the regular season against Dickinson County rival, Abilene, this past Tuesday night and split the NCKL doubleheader. The Lady Irish won the opener 45-35, but the Irish boys lost the nightcap 68-45. The Chapman girls finished the regular season with a 12-8, 6-4 record and will play host to Clay Center in their sub-state opening round Monday night. The Chapman boys, meanwhile, finished with a 4-16, 2-8 record and will play at McPherson in the opening round Tuesday night. … The Fighting Irish wrestling team finished in 29th place in the 4A state tournament with 14 points and one individual who place 4th in the tournament.

CLAY CENTER

The Clay Center basketball teams finished their regular season Tuesday night when they split an NCKL doubleheader against Concordia. The Lady Tigers lost the opener 49-48, but the Tiger boys were able to come back and salvage a split with a 63-54 win. The Lady Tigers finished the regular season with a 11-9, 6-4 record and will play at Chapman in the sub-state opening round Monday night while the Tiger boys finished the regular season with a 7-13, 2-8 record and will open sub-state play Tuesday night at Augusta. … The Tiger wrestling team finished in 5th place with 95 points and had two individuals win state championships and one other wrestler finish in 3rd place.

CONCORDIA

The Concordia basketball teams had a pair of outings last week to close out the 2022-23 regular season. Tuesday night Concordia split a doubleheader with Clay Center when the Lady Panthers won the opener 49-48, but the Panther boys lost the nightcap 63-54. Thursday night Concordia played Wamego in a game rescheduled from earlier this season due to inclement weather and got swept by the Red Raiders. The Lady Panthers lost the opener 61-34 and the boys were unable to secure a split as they lost the nightcap 63-52. The Concordia boys finished the regular season with a 10-10, 3-7 record and will open sub-state play Tuesday night playing host to Nemaha Central. The Lady Panthers, meanwhile, finished with a 6-14, 3-7 record and will open sub-state play Monday night at Nemaha Central. .. The Panther wrestling team finished in 19th place in the 4A state tournament with 29.5 points and two individuals who finished in 5th place.

MARYSVILLE

The Marysville basketball teams closed out the regular season splitting an NCKL doubleheader against Wamego as the Lady Bulldogs lost the opener 65-39, but the Bulldog boys were able to come back and salvage a split with a 67-33 victory. The Marysville boys, who are the 2023 NCKL champions, finished the regular season with a 18-2, 10-0 record and will open sub-state play Tuesday night when they play host to Hiawatha. The Lady Bulldogs, meanwhile, finished with a 6-14, 4-6 record and will open sub-state play on Monday at Atchison County. … The Bulldog wrestling team finished in 38th place with 6 points in the Class 4A state tournament with 6 points and no individual state placers.

WAMEGO

The Wamego basketball teams had a combined 3-1 record this past week to close out the regular season. Tuesday night Wamego split a doubleheader against Marysville with the Lady Raiders, who are the 2023 NCKL champions, winning the opener 65-39, but the Red Raider boys lost the nightcap 67-33. Thursday night Wamego made up a game against Concordia, which had been postponed due to inclement weather earlier this season and Wamego swept the doubleheader 61-34, 63-52. The Wamego girls finished the season with a 19-1, 10-0 record and will play host to Iola in the opening round of the sub-state tournament Monday night while the Red Raider boys finished with a 12-8, 6-4 record and will open sub-state play on Tuesday night when it hosts Ottawa. … The Red Raider wrestling team finished in 15th place in the Class 4A state tournament with 42 points, one 4th place and one 5th place individual placers.