NCKL Weekly Winter Recap

2022-2023 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

Overall NCKL

Team W L W L

Wamego 17 1 0.944 8 0 1.000

Clay Center 11 8 0.579 6 3 0.667

Chapman 11 8 0.579 5 4 0.556

Marysville 6 13 0.316 4 5 0.444

Concordia 5 13 0.278 2 6 0.250

Abilene 2 16 0.111 1 8 0.111

Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Chapman 51, Rock Creek 43

Wamego 56, Clay Center 23

Hays 52, Abilene 23

Phillipsburg 64, Concordia 38

Friday, February 17, 2023

Clay Center 50, Abilene 23

Chapman 36, Marysville 34

2022-2023 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

Overall NCKL

Team W L W L

Marysville 17 2 0.895 9 0 1.000

Abilene 11 8 0.579 6 3 0.667

Wamego 11 7 0.611 5 3 0.625

Concordia 10 8 0.556 3 5 0.375

Chapman 4 15 0.211 2 7 0.222

Clay Center 6 13 0.316 1 8 0.111

Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Rock Creek 70, Chapman 42

Wamego 49, Clay Center 35

Hays 60, Abilene 44

Concordia 70, Phillipsburg 44

Friday, February 17, 2023

Abilene 52, Clay Center 48

Marysville 60, Chapman 33

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The postseason in Kansas high school athletics officially began two weeks ago when the girls competed in their respective regional wrestling tournaments. The KSHSAA postseason took another step this past week when the male wrestlers got their shot in their respective regional wrestling tournaments, while the basketball side of things has one week remaining in its regular season.

The North Central Kansas League had 31 individual male wrestlers place in the top 4 of their respective weight classes in their regional tournaments to qualify for next week’s Class 4-1A state tournament in Salina. The NCKL also had a team champion, in Abilene, while Clay Center finished second behind the Cowboys and Concordia finished third, behind Clay Center.

On the basketball court Wamego solidified its NCKL girls’ championship while the Marysville Bulldogs did the same thing in the NCKL boys’ division.

Here is a look at what each NCKL school did in their respective teams during this past week :

ABILENE

Abilene stepped outside of NCKL play to open its week last week when they played host to Class 5A Hays High School, but the Cowboys and Cowgirls got swept in the non-league doubleheader. The Cowgirls lost the opener 52-23 and the Cowboys were unable to salvage a split in the nightcap when they lost 60-44. Abilene got back into action Friday night when they split an NCKL doubleheader against Clay Center. The Cowgirls lost the opener 50-23, but the Cowboys were able to come back and salvage a split in the nightcap, defeating Clay Center 52-48. … The Cowboy wrestling team won the Class 4-1A McPherson regional title with 154.5 points. The Cowboys have 7 individual state qualifiers and won three individual regional championships.

CHAPMAN

The Chapman basketball teams stepped outside of NCKL action last Tuesday and played Rock Creek and came away with a split in the non-league doubleheader. The Lady Irish won the opener 51-43, but the Irish boys were unable to complete a sweep as they lost the nightcap 70-42. Chapman’s teams returned to the court Friday night in an NCKL doubleheader against Marysville, and once again emerged with a split as they Lady Irish, once again, opened with a 38-34 win, but the Irish boys lost 60-33 to the NCKL champion Bulldogs. … The Fighting Irish boys’ wrestling team finished in 12th place at the McPherson regional with 28 points. Chapman had one individual regional champion, which is Chapman’s lone state qualifier.

CLAY CENTER

The Clay Center basketball teams had a pair of NCKL doubleheaders this past week where they got swept by Wamego 56-23, 49-35 Tuesday night and split with Abilene Friday night when the Lady Tigers won the opener 50-23, but the Tiger boys dropped the nightcap, 52-48. … The Tiger wrestling team finished in 2nd place in the McPherson regional tournament with 153 points. The Tigers won 3 individual regional titles and have 7 individual state qualifiers.

CONCORDIA

The Concordia basketball teams stepped outside of NCKL play for their only action last week as they split a non-league doubleheader against Phillipsburg Tuesday night. The Lady Panthers dropped the opener 64-38, but the Panther boys were able to come back and salvage a split in the nightcap, winning 70-44. … The Panther wrestling team finished in 3rd place with 146 points in the McPherson regional tournament. The Panthers had two individual champions and have 6 individual state qualifiers.

MARYSVILLE

The Marysville basketball teams had just one outing this past week where they split an NCKL doubleheader against Chapman with the Lady Bulldogs dropping the opener 36-24, but the Bulldog boys, who are the 2023 NCKL champions won the nightcap 60-33. … The Bulldog wrestling team finished in 8th place, as a team, with 92.5 points at the McPherson regional tournament. Marysville qualified 4 individuals for this week’s state tournament.

WAMEGO

The Wamego basketball teams had one outing last week where they swept an NCKL doubleheader against Clay Center. The Lady Raiders, who are the 2023 NCKL champions, won the opener 56-23 and the Red Raider boys completed the sweep with a 49-35 victory. … The Red Raider wrestling team finished in 6th place with 115 points at the McPherson regional tournament. Wamego had one individual regional champion and has six individual state qualifiers.