NCKL Weekly Winter Recap

2022-2023 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

Overall NCKL

Team W L W L

Wamego 15 1 0.938 6 0 1.000

Clay Center 10 7 0.588 5 2 0.714

Chapman 9 8 0.529 4 4 0.500

Marysville 6 12 0.333 4 4 0.500

Concordia 5 12 0.294 2 6 0.250

Abilene 2 13 0.133 1 6 0.143

Monday, February 6, 2023

Centralia 47, Marysville 37

Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Clay Center 52, Republic County 34

Rock Creek 46, Marysville 34

Concordia 43, Abilene 30

Wamego 78, Chapman 40

Friday, February 10, 2023

Clay Center 47, Marysville 38

Wamego 74, Abilene 25

Chapman 48, Concordia 35

2022-2023 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

Overall NCKL

Team W L W L

Marysville 16 2 0.889 8 0 1.000

Abilene 10 7 0.588 5 3 0.625

Wamego 10 7 0.588 4 3 0.571

Concordia 9 8 0.529 3 5 0.375

Chapman 4 13 0.235 2 6 0.250

Clay Center 6 11 0.353 1 6 0.143

Monday, February 6, 2023

Marysville 62, Centralia 39

Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Clay Center 55, Republic County 39

Marysville 69, Rock Creek 43

Concordia 57, Abilene 52

Wamego 61, Chapman 52

Friday, February 10, 2023

Marysville 52, Clay Center 43

Abilene 65, Wamego 47

Concordia 60, Chapman 50

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The postseason across the high school scene has officially begun for the state of Kansas with the completion of the girls’ regional wrestling tournaments this past weekend.

The North Central Kansas League has nine individual girls that qualified for this week’s Class 1-4A state tournament, led by Chapman and Marysville with 3 individual qualifiers each while Clay Center, and Abilene had two state qualifiers each.

Here is a look at what each NCKL school did in their respective teams during this past week :

ABILENE

The Abilene basketball teams combined to post a 1-3 record this past week as they got swept by Concordia Tuesday night, falling 43-30 and 57-52 and splitting an NCKL doubleheader against Wamego Friday night where the Cowgirls dropped the opener 74-25, but the Cowboys were able to come back and salvage a split in the nightcap with a 65-47 victory. … The Cowboy wrestling team opened its week on Thursday when the Cowboys defeated Dickinson County rival Chapman in an NCKL dual, 73-6. The Cowgirls then took to the mat at Wellington in the Class 4-1A regional on Saturday where they scored 39 points, placed 14th as a team had a pair of state qualifiers.

CHAPMAN

The Chapman basketball teams combined to post a 1-3 record this past week as they got swept by Wamego Tuesday night, falling 78-48, 61-52, but coming back to earn a split with Concordia Friday night when the Lady Irish won the opener 48-35, but the Irish boys were unable to complete the sweep, falling 60-50 in the nightcap. … The Fighting Irish wrestlers took to the mat Thursday night against Dickinson County rival, Abilene, but came out on the short end of the stick in the NCKL dual, falling 73-6. The Lady Irish took to the mat on Saturday in the Class 4-1A regional tournament at Wellington where they scored 53 points and had three individuals qualify for this week’s state tournament as they finished in 10th place as a team.

CLAY CENTER

The Clay Center basketball teams stepped outside of NCKL action this past Tuesday night and scored a doubleheader sweep against Republic County of the NCAA league, with the Lady Tigers winning 52-34 and the Tiger boys completing the sweep with a 55-39 victory. Friday night Clay Center had an NCKL doubleheader split with Marysville as the Lady Tigers won 47-38, but the Tiger boys could not complete the sweep as they lost 52-43. … The Tiger wrestling team scored a 478-36 NCKL dual victory over Concordia Thursday night and the Lady Tigers took to the mat on Saturday at the Class 4-1A regional tournament at Hoisingotn, where they had two individuals qualify for this week’s state tournament after scoring 38 team points to finish in 12th place.

CONCORDIA

The Concordia basketball teams combined to go 3-1 this past week as they swept an NCKL doubleheader against Abilene 43-30, 57-53 on Tuesday night and then split another NCKL doubleheader against Chapman Friday night where they Lady Panthers lost the opener 48-35, but the Panther boys were able to bounce back and salvage a split in the nightcap with a 60-50 victory. … The Panther wrestling team took to the mats in an NCKL dual Thursday night, where they Panthers lost 47-36 against Clay Center. The Lady Panther wrestlers competed in the Class 4-1A regional at Hoisington, but did not have any individuals qualify for state or score any points in the tournament.

MARYSVILLE

The Marysville basketball teams had a busy week this past week as they opened action on Monday night with a doubleheader split against Centralia, with the Lady Bulldogs falling 47-37 in the opener, but the Bulldog boys came back to win the nightcap 62-39 to salvage the split. Marysville got back into action Tuesday night when they split another non-league doubleheader, this time against Rock Creek where the Lady Bulldogs fell 46-34, but the Bulldog boys won the nightcap 69-43. Friday night, Marysville got back into NCKL action when they split a doubleheader against Clay Center where the Lady Bulldogs lost 47-38, but the Bulldog boys won 52-43 to salvage the split. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team competed in the Class 4-1A regional tournament at Rossville on Saturday where they had three individuals qualify for this week’s state tournament as the Lady Bulldogs scored 68 team points and finished in 8th place.

WAMEGO

The Wamego basketball teams combined to go 3-1 this past week as they swept an NCKL doubleheader against Chapman on Tuesday with the Lady Raiders winning 78-40 and the Red Raider boys completing the sweep with a 61-52 win. Friday night the Wamego teams split a doubleheader with Abilene as the Lady Raiders won 74-25, but the Red Raider boys could not complete the sweep as they lost the nightcap 65-47. …. The Lady Raiders wrestling team competed in the Class 4-1A Rossville regional wrestling tournament this past weekend where they finished with 7 points for 22nd place, but did not have any individual state qualifiers.