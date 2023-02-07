NCKL Weekly Winter Recap

2022-2023 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

Overall NCKL

Team W L W L

Wamego 14 1 0.933 5 0 1.000

Clay Center 8 7 0.533 4 2 0.667

Marysville 5 10 0.333 4 3 0.571

Chapman 8 7 0.533 3 3 0.500

Concordia 4 11 0.267 1 5 0.167

Abilene 2 12 0.143 1 5 0.167

Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Riley County 48, Marysville 18

Concordia 46, Clifton-Clyde 45

Clay Center 42, Chapman 33

Thursday, February 2, 2023

Silver Lake 64, Clay Center 38

Friday, February 3, 2023

Marysville 42, Abilene 38

SE of Saline 43, Chapman 42

Wamego 62, Eudora 29

Saturday, February 4, 2023

Sacred Heart 55, Concordia 24

2022-2023 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

Overall NCKL

Team W L W L

Marysville 13 2 0.867 7 0 1.000

Abilene 9 6 0.600 4 2 0.667

Wamego 9 6 0.600 3 2 0.600

Chapman 4 11 0.267 2 4 0.333

Concordia 7 8 0.467 1 5 0.167

Clay Center 5 10 0.333 1 5 0.167

Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Marysville 54, Riley County 34

Clifton-Clyde 46, Concordia 42

Chapman 66, Clay Center 63

Thursday, February 2, 2023

Clay Center 57, Silver Lake 49

Friday, February 3, 2023

Marysville 56, Abilene 51

SE of Saline 68, Chapman 42

Eudora 46, Wamego 33

Saturday, February 4, 2023

Concordia 56, Sacred Heart 50

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

There is a pretty distinct separation this season in the North Central Kansas League basketball standings, both sides, boys and girls.

On the girls’ side, Wamego is in control with a 14-1, 5-0 record, while Clay Center is the only other NCKL girls’ team with a winning record thus far.

On the boys’ side, it is Marysville, that has laid its claim to dominating the league in 2022-23. The Bulldogs are currently 13-2, 7-0 and only Abilene and Wamego are NCKL boys’ teams with winning overall records, but Abilene is 2.5 games behind Marysville in the league standings while Wamego is 3 full games behind the Bulldogs.

Here is a look at what each NCKL school did in their respective teams during this past week :

ABILENE

The Abilene basketball teams had one night of action this past week, which was Friday night when they got swept by Marysville. The Cowgirls opened the evening, falling 42-38 and the Cowboys were unable to salvage a split in the nightcap, as they fell 56-51. … The Cowboy wrestling team opened its week on Thursday when they scored an NCKL dual victory over Clay Center where the Cowboys defeated the Tigers 35-34. The Cowboy wrestlers got back in action on Saturday at Phillipsburg where they finished in 3rd place with 130.5 points.

CHAPMAN

The Chapman basketball teams had a pair of doubleheaders this past week, but were able to win just one of the four games. Tuesday night Chapman split an NCKL doubleheader against Clay Center with the Lady Irish falling 42-33 in the opener before the Irish boys were able to salvage a split in the nightcap, with a 66-63 victory. Friday night, Chapman stepped away from NCKL action and met up with Southeast of Saline, but got swept in the non-league doubleheader as the Lady Irish fell 43-42 and the Irish boys were unable to salvage a split in the nightcap as they fell 68-42. … The Chapman wrestling team opened its week on Thursday night when they had an NCKL dual against Concordia, but the Fighting Irish suffered a 64-18 loss.

CLAY CENTER

The Clay Center basketball teams had a pair of doubleheaders this past week and they came away splits on both Tuesday and Thursday nights. Tuesday the Tigers and Lady Tigers met up with NCKL rival Chapman where the Lady Tigers won the opener, 42-33, but the Tiger boys were unable to complete the sweep as they lost 66-63. The Tigers and Lady Tigers returned to the courts Thursday night with a non-league doubleheader against Silver Lake where the Lady Tigers lost the opener, 64-38, but the Tiger boys were able to salvage a split in the nightcap with a 57-49 victory. … The Tiger wrestling team opened its week on Thursday when they had an NCKL dual against Abilene, where the Tigers suffered a 36-34 loss. The Tiger wrestlers got back into action Saturday at Rose Hill, where they finished in 9th place with 86 points.

CONCORDIA

The Concordia basketball teams had a pair of non-league basketball doubleheaders this past week and split both nights. The Lady Panthers opened the night against Clifton-Clude Tuesday night with a 46-45 but the Panther boys were unable to complete the sweep as they lost 46-42. The roles were reversed Saturday night when Concordia met up with Sacred Heart. The Lady Panthers lost the opner 55-24 but the Panther boys were able to salvage a split in the nightcap, winning 56-50. … The Panther wrestling team opened its week on Thursday when they scored an NCKL dual victory 64-18 over Chapman. The Panthers returned to the mats on Saturday at Rose Hill, where they finished in 10th place with 81.5 points.

MARYSVILLE

The Marysville basketball teams had a pair of basketball doubleheaders this past week and posted a combined 3-1 record. Tuesday night Marysville stepped outside of NCKL play and met up with Riley County and earned a doubleheader split as the Lady Bulldogs lost the opener 48-18 but the Bulldog boys were able to salvage a split with a 54-34 win. Friday night Marysville got back into NCKL action when they swept Abilene with the Lady Bulldogs opening with a 42-38 win and the Bulldog boys completed the sweep with a 56-51 win. … The Marysville boys and girls’ wrestling teams competed at Silver Lake on Saturday where the Lady Bulldogs finished in 4th place with 88 points and the Bulldog boys finished in 2nd place with 96 points.

WAMEGO

The Wamego basketball teams had just one night of action this past week, which came Friday night when they stepped away from NCKL action and split a doubleheader with Eudora. The Lady Raiders opened the evening with a 62-29 win, but the Red Raider boys were unable to complete the sweep as they lost 46-33. … The Lady Raider wrestling team competed in the Silver Lake tournament on Saturday, where they finished in 20th place with 9 points while the Red Raider boys’ wrestling team competed at Rose Hill on Saturday, where they finished in 14th place with 64.5 points.