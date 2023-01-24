NCKL Weekly Winter Recap

2022-2023 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

Overall NCKL

Team W L W L

Wamego 11 1 0.917 5 0 1.000

Chapman 8 4 0.667 3 2 0.600

Clay Center 7 5 0.583 3 2 0.600

Marysville 3 6 0.333 3 3 0.500

Concordia 2 8 0.200 1 5 0.167

Abilene 2 10 0.167 1 4 0.200

Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Holcomb 41, Clay Center 36, Hillsboro Tournament

Bonner Springs 54, Wamego 48, Tonganoxie Tournament

Thursday, January 19, 2023

Chapman 48, Wabaunsee 45

Andover 55, Abilene 25

Wamego 56, Tonganoxie 15

Friday, January 20, 2023

Clay Center 47, Republic County 34

Santa Fe Trail 50, Chapman 34

Abilene 62, Highland Park 35

Saturday, January 21, 2023

Clay Center 48, Remington 41

Chapman 62, Royal Valley 58

Junction City 54, Abilene 43

Wamego 52, Louisburg 42

2022-2023 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

Overall NCKL

Team W L W L

Marysville 10 2 0.833 6 0 1.000

Abilene 9 4 0.692 4 1 0.800

Wamego 8 4 0.667 3 2 0.600

Clay Center 3 8 0.273 1 4 0.200

Chapman 2 10 0.167 1 4 0.200

Concordia 6 7 0.462 1 5 0.167

Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Clay Center 55, Holcomb 46, Hillsboro Tournament

Concordia 72, Halstead 46, Halstead Tournament

Marysville 49, Hiawatha 38, Nemaha Central Tournament

Wamego 37, KC Schlagle 13, Tonganoxie Tournament

Thursday, January 19, 2023

Marysville 54, St. Mary’s 35

Wabaunsee 66, Chapman 45

Abilene 64. Liberal 42

Friday, January 20, 2023

Haven 45, Concordia 37

Remington 59, Clay Center 41

Santa Fe Trail 66, Chapman 53

Blue Valley SW 77, Abilene 67

KC Piper 59, Wamego 57

Saturday, January 21, 2023

Rose Hill 52, Concordia 46 OT

Clay Center vs. Hillsboro – PPD due to weather

Atchison 61, Marysville 52

Royal Valley 69, Chapman 54

Abilene 52, Salina Central 51

Wamego 43, Tonganoxie 40

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The Mid-Season basketball scene took over the North Central Kansas League, as well as the entire state of Kansas’ high school sports scene this past week. But the NCKL, as the rest of the state of Kansas, also had to battle Mother Nature to get games played this past week.

Four NCKL teams had both boys and girls teams competing this past week, but both Marysville and Concordia are waiting for this week for their girl’s teams to compete in the mid-season tournament slate.

Here is a look at what each NCKL school did in their respective teams during this past week :

ABILENE

The Abilene basketball teams competed in the Salina Invitational this past week where the Cowgirls finished in 6th place after losing to Junction City in the 5th-6th place game on Saturday. The Cowboys, meanwhile, posted a 2-1 record in the tournament to finish in 3rd place after scoring a 52-51 victory over Salina Central in the consolation championship game on Saturday. … The Cowboys wrestling team was scheduled to open its week this past week on Thursday with an NCKL dual against Concordia, but weather forced that dual to be delayed until this Tuesday night. The Cowboys, however, still competed in the Beloit Invitational this past week, where the Cowboys finished in 5th place with 102 points.

CHAPMAN

The Chapman basketball games competed in the Royal Valley round-robin tournament this past week where they Irish boys did not win any of their three games while the Lady Irish went 2-1 to finish in 2nd place in the 4-team tournament. … The Fighting Irish wrestlers opened their week on Thursday with an NCKL dual against Wamego, but the Irish came out on the short-end of the dual, falling 51-22. The Irish got back into action on Saturday at Holton, where they finished in 11th place with 77 points.

CLAY CENTER

The Clay Center basketball teams competed in the Hillsboro tournament where the Lady Tigers went 2-1 to finish in 5th place after defeating Remington 48-41 in the final round. The Tiger boys, meanwhile, only played two games in the tournament as their consolation championship game against Hillsboro was postponed due to snow on Saturday. … The Tiger wrestlers began their week on Friday against Rock Creek, but the Tigers lost the dual 72-12. The Tigers got back into action in the Beloit Invitational where they finished in 3rd place with 128 points.

CONCORDIA

The Panther boys competed in the Halstead tournament where they finished in 4th place after falling 52-46 against Rose Hill in the consolation final. The Lady Panthers, meanwhile, are schedule to compete in the Hiawatha tournament this week. … The Panther wrestlers were scheduled to open their week this past Thursday in an NCKL dual against Abilene, but Mother Nature postponed that dual until this Tuesday evening. The Panthers, however, got into action on the weekend at Beloit, where they built 134 points to finish in 2nd place.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog boys basketball team competed in the Nemaha Central tournament this week where they went 2-1, falling only 61-52 against Atchison in the championship game. The Lady Bulldogs, meanwhile, are scheduled to compete in the Hiawatha tournament this week. … The Bulldog wrestlers competed in the Beloit Invitational this past weekend, where they finished in 7th place with 94 points.

WAMEGO

The Wamego basketball teams competed in the Tonganoxie tournament this past week where the Lady Raiders suffered their first loss of the season, falling in the semifinals, before bouncing back to defeat Louisburg 52-47 in the final round to finish in 3rd place. The Red Raider boys, meanwhile, also finished in 3rd place after defeating Tonganoxie 43-40 in the final round. … The Red Raider wrestlers opened their week this past Thursday when they scored a 51-22 dual victory over Chapman. The Red Raider wrestlers then traveled to Holton on Saturday where they finished in 9th place with 107.5 points.