NCKL Weekly Winter Recap

2022-2023 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

NCKLÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Overall

TeamÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â LÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â L

WamegoÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

Clay CenterÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2

ChapmanÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2

ConcordiaÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4

MarysvilleÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5

AbileneÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5

Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

SE of Saline 49, Abilene 30

Wamego 68, Chapman 43

Clay Center 46, Riley County 28

Marysville 50, Concordia 39

Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Concordia 42, Abilene 28

Chapman 47, Marysville 41

Wamego 59, Clay Center 28

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

Chapman at Abilene

Concordia at Clay Center

2022-2023 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

NCKLÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Overall

TeamÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â LÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â L

MarysvilleÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1

WamegoÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1

ConcordiaÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2

AbileneÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2

ChapmanÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4

Clay CenterÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4

Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

SE of Saline 77, Abilene 59

Wamego 59, Chapman 39

Riley County 47, Clay Center 45

Marysville 58, Concordia 42

Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Abilene 66, Concordia 47

Marysville 53, Chapman 26

Wamego 76, Clay Center 46

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

Chapman at Abilene

Concordia at Clay Center

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The Wamego High School athletic teams continue their winning march through the North Central Kansas League in 2022.

The Lady Raider basketball team is still undefeated and sits atop the NCKL standings, the Red Raider boys, meanwhile, have suffered just one loss and sit at 4-1 overall while the Red Raider wrestling team finished in 2ndÂ place this past week at Emporiaâ€™s tournament on Saturday.

Here is a look at what each NCKL school did in their respective teams this past week :

ABILENE

The Abilene basketball teams got swept Tuesday night when they stepped outside of NCKL action and traveled to play at Southeast of Saline, where the Cowgirls lost 49-30 and the Cowboys were unable to salvage a split in the nightcap as they lost 77-59. â€¦ The Abilene wrestling teams hosted a pair of tournaments last week with the Cowboy wrestlers finishing in 3rdÂ place on SaturdayÂ Â with 159 points and the Cowgirl wrestlers scoring 44 points in their home tournament on Friday.

CHAPMAN

The Chapman basketball teams combined for a 1-3 week on the courts as they got swept Tuesday night in an NCKL doubleheader against Wamego, falling 68-43 and 59-35. The Irish teams then bounced back to pick up an NCKL split with Marysville Friday night, with the Lady Irish opening with a 47-41 victory but the Irish boys were unable to complete the sweep, falling 53-26. .Â Â â€¦ The Chapman boys wrestling team finished in 12thÂ place Saturday with 20 points in the Abilene tournament. The Lady Irish wrestlers also competed in the Abilene tournament, on Friday, where they finished with 9 points.

CLAY CENTER

The Clay Center basketball teams had a roller coaster week this past week as they opened the week Tuesday night splitting a doubleheader against Riley County with the Lady Tigers opening the night with a 46-28 but the Tiger boys were unable to secure the sweep in the nightcap when they lost 47-45. Then Friday night Clay Center got swept by Wamego in an NCKL doubleheader, 59-28 and 76-46.Â Â â€¦ The Tiger boys wrestling team competed in the Marion County dual tournament on Saturday where they won all five of their duals to win the team championship. The Tigers defeated Remington, 70-0, Riley County, 76-0 and Burlingame 66-12 in the round robing portion of the tournament before defeating Republic County 41-=24 before defeating Buhler 48-23 in the championship match. The Lady Tiger wrestling team competed in the Abilene tournament on Friday where they finished with 9 points.

CONCORDIA

The Concordia basketball teams were able to earn a lone victory in four games this past week, which came from the Lady Panthers, who defeated Abilene in an NCKL showdown 42-28 on Friday night. The Concordia teams, however, were swept in another NCKL doubleheader by Marysville on Tuesday night, falling 50-39 and 58-42. The Panther boys were able to complete the sweep against Abilene on Friday night, as they lost a 66-47 contest â€¦ The Panther boysâ€™ wrestling team began its week on Thursday when they finished in 3rdÂ place with 189 points at Hoisington.

MARYSVILLE

The Marysville basketball teams combined for a 3-1 week on the courts last week as they opened the week Tuesday night sweeping Concordia, 50-39, 58-42 before finishing the week Friday night by splitting an NCKL doubleheader with Chapman. The Lady Bulldogs lost the opener against Chapman, 47-41, but the Bulldog boys were able to come back and salvage a split in the nightcap, winning 53-26.Â Â â€¦ The Bulldog boysâ€™ wrestling team competed in the Abilene tournament on Saturday where they finished in 2ndÂ place with 161 points.

WAMEGO

The Wamego basketball teams combined for a 4-0 record last week when they opened the week Tuesday night, sweeping Chapman 68-43, 59-39 and completing the undefeated week with another NCKL doubleheader sweep against Clay Center Friday night, winning 59-28, 76-46. â€¦ The Red Raiders wrestling team competed in the Emporia tournament on Saturday where the Red Raider boys finished in 2ndÂ place with 215 points. The Lady Raiders competed in the Abilene tournament on Friday where they finished the tournament with 55 points.