NCKL Weekly Winter Recap

2023-2024 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 2 0 5 0

Concordia 2 0 3 2

Clay Center 1 1 3 2

Marysville 1 2 2 3

Abilene 0 1 0 5

Chapman 0 2 1 4

Tuesday, December 12

Southeast of Saline 42, Abilene 22

Wamego 52, Chapman 40

Riley County 40, Clay Center 35 (OT)

Concordia 53, Marysville 52

Friday, December 15

Concordia 53, Abilene 51

Marysville 43, Chapman 36

Wamego 50, Clay Center 38

2022-2023 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Abilene 1 0 5 0

Marysville 2 1 4 1

Concordia 1 1 3 2

Chapman 1 1 3 2

Clay Center 1 1 2 3

Wamego 0 2 1 4

Tuesday, December 12

Abilene 64, SE of Saline 53

Chapman 54, Wamego 37

Clay Center 38, Riley County 28

Concordia 54, Marysville 52

Friday, December 15

Abilene 54, Concordia 50

Marysville 52, Chapman 45

Clay Center 52, Wamego 40

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

With one night of competition remaining in the 2023-24 North Central Kansas League basketball season before the teams enter the 2023 Christmas Break, the Abilene Cowboys sit atop of the boys’ standings while the Wamego Lady Red Raiders sit atop of the NCKL girls’ standings.

The NCKL boys’ standings are led by Abilene’s 5-0, 1-0 record. The Marysville Bulldogs sit a ½ game behind the Cowboys with a 1-1 NCKL record, but that lone NCKL loss by the Bulldogs came against Concordia, which Abilene defeated this past Friday night for the Cowboys’ lone NCKL victory.

The Lady Raiders, meanwhile, are the lone NCKL girls’ team that is still undefeated on the season as they currently have a 5-0, 2-0 record.

Here is a look at what each of the NCKL teams did this past week in each sport :

ABILENE

The Cowgirl basketball team suffered its fourth loss of the season Tuesday night when it was defeated 42-22 by Southeast of Saline. The Cowgirls fell 53-51 against Concordia Friday night. … The Cowboy basketball team improved to 4-0 on the season Tuesday night when it defeated Southeast of Saline 64-53. The Cowboys defeated Concordia 54-50 Friday night. … The Cowboys’ wrestling team hosted a tournament Saturday where they finished in 2nd place with 176.5 points.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish basketball team suffered its third loss of the season Tuesday night, falling 42-30 against Wamego. The Lady Irish fell 43-36 Friday night against Marysville. … The Fighting Irish boys’ basketball team improved to 3-1 on the season Tuesday night with a 54-37 victory against Wamego. The Irish lost 52-45 to Marysville Friday night. … The Fighting Irish boys’ wrestling team competed in the Russell tournament Saturday where they finished in 2nd place with 98 points.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Tuesday night when it fell 40-35 in overtime against Riley County. The Lady Tigers dropped their 2nd straight contest Friday night when they fell 50-38 against Wamego. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team earned its first win of the season Tuesday night when it defeated Riley County 38-28. The Tigers defeated Wamego 52-40 Friday night. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team competed in the Goodland tournament Saturday where they finished in 4th place with 96 points. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team defeated Wamego in an NCKL showdown Thursday night 45-33. The Tigers competed in the Goodland tournament Saturday, where they finished in 5th place with 64.5 points.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther basketball earned its 2nd win of the season Tuesday night when it defeated Marysville 53-52 in its NCKL opener of the season. The Lady Panthers defeated Abilene 53-51 Friday night. … The Panther boys’ basketball team earned its third straight victory Tuesday night when it defeated Marysville 54-52. The Panthers lost 54-50 to Abilene Friday night. … The Lady Panther wrestling team finished in 9th place Friday with 48 points in the Hoisington tournament. … The Panthers boys’ wrestling team dropped an NCKL dual against Marysville Thursday night 38-30. The Panthers finished 2nd Friday at Hoisington with 216 points.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldogs basketball team fell to 0-2 in NCKL action Tuesday night when it was defeated 53-52 by Concordia. The Lady Bulldogs earned their first NCKL win of the season Friday night when they defeated Chapman 43-36. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Tuesday night when it was defeated by Concordia 54-52. The Bulldogs defeated Chapman 52-45 Friday night. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team defeated Concordia in an NCKL dual Thursday night 38-30. The Bulldogs competed in the Abilene tournament Saturday, where they finished in 4th place with 137 points.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider basketball team improved to 4-0 on the season Tuesday night with a 42-30 victory against Chapman in the NCKL opener for each team. The Lady Raiders kept the winning streak alive Friday night with a 50-38 win against Clay Center. … The Red Raider boys’ basketball team fell to 1-3 on the season Tuesday night when it dropped a 54-37 contest against Chapman. The Red Raiders fell 52-40 against Clay Center Friday night. … The Lady Raiders wrestling team won the Chase County Invitational Saturday with 105 points. … The Red Raider boys’ wrestling team dropped an NCKL dual against Clay Center Thursday night 45-33. The Red Raiders competed in the Emporia tournament Saturday where they finished in 3rd place with 141 points.