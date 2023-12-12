NCKL Weekly Winter Recap

2023-2024 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 1 0 3 0

Concordia 0 0 1 2

Marysville 0 1 1 2

Wamego 0 0 3 0

Chapman 0 0 1 2

Abilene 0 0 0 3

Tuesday, December 5

Rock Creek 44, Abilene 26

Sacred Heart 43, Chapman 31 – Chapman Tournament

Clay Center 56, Beloit 43

Riley County 31, Concordia 29

Valley Heights 53, Marysville 41

Wamego 50, Sabetha 15

Friday, December 8

Clay Center 49, Marysville 38

Augusta 44, Abilene 33

Chapman 58, Bishop Ward 13 – Chapman Tournament

Smoky Valley 46, Concordia 40

Wamego 61, Tonganoxie 28

Saturday, December 9

Rossville 83, Chapman 40 – Chapman Tournament

Tuesday, December 12

SE of Saline at Abilene

Chapman at Wamego

Clay Center at Riley County

Marysville at Concordia

Friday, December 15

Abilene at Concordia

Marysville at Chapman

Wamego at Clay Center

2022-2023 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Abilene 0 0 3 0

Marysville 1 0 3 0

Chapman 0 0 2 1

Clay Center 0 1 0 3

Concordia 0 0 2 1

Wamego 0 0 1 2

Tuesday, December 5

Abilene 70, Rock Creek 52

Sacred Heart 65, Chapman 51 – Chapman Tournament

Beloit 58, Clay Center 56

Concordia 67, Riley County 46

Marysville 57, Valley Heights 46

Sabetha 51, Wamego 45

Friday, December 8

Abilene 63, Augusta 47

Chapman 55, Bishop Ward 53– Chapman Tournament

Marysville 63, Clay Center 40

Concordia 66, Smoky Valley 43

Wamego 56, Tonganoxie 35

Saturday, December 9

Chapman 62, Rossville 53 – Chapman Tournament

Tuesday, December 12

SE of Saline at Abilene

Chapman at Wamego

Clay Center at Riley County

Marysville at Concordia

Friday, December 15

Abilene at Concordia

Marysville at Chapman

Wamego at Clay Center

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The Clay Center basketball teams traveled to Marysville Friday night to open North Central Kansas League basketball action in the 2023-24 season and the two schools split the NCKL opening doubleheader.

The Lady Tigers scored a 46-38 victory against the Lady Bulldogs, but the Bulldog boys got revenge for Marysville as they defeated the Clay Center Tiger boys 63-40 for an even split on the night.

The other four NCKL schools will begin their NCKL action later this season, but they were still in action this past week in basketball and wresting around the area.

Here is a look at what each of the NCKL teams did this past week in each sport :

ABILENE

The Cowgirl basketball team suffered its 2nd loss of the season Tuesday night, falling 44-26 against Rock Creek. The Cowgirl basketball team dropped its third straight contest to open the 2023-24 season Friday night when they dropped a 44-33 contest against Augusta. … The Cowboy basketball team earned a 70-52 victory against Rock Creek Tuesday night to improve to 2-0 on the season. The Cowboys improved to 3-0 Friday with a 64-47 victory against Augusta. … The Cowgirl wrestling team finished in 6th place Friday in the Douglass tournament with 80 points. … The Cowboys wrestling team scored a 54-28 dual victory Thursday night against Beloit. The Cowboys split up their team for two tournaments Saturday as they finished in 5th place with 103 points at Douglass and finished in 10th place with 62 points at Minneapolis.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish basketball team fell 43-31 against Sacred Heart in the opening round of their own tournament. The Lady Irish scored their first win of the 2023-24 season Friday night when they defeated Bishop Ward 58-13 in the 2nd round of the Chapman tournament. The Lady Irish closed out the tournament Saturday night falling 83-40 against Rossville. … The Fighting Irish boys’ basketball team dropped a 65-51 contest against Sacred Heart Tuesday night to lose its season opener and the opening round of the 2023 Chapman tournament. The Irish earned their first win of the season Friday night with a 55-53 victory against Bishop Ward. The Irish finished the tournament Saturday night with a 62-53 victory against Rossville. … The Lady Irish wrestling team took on Smoky Valley in a dual Thursday night but suffered a 36-18 defeat. The Lady Irish won the Clay Center tournament Saturday with 98.5 points. … The Fighting Irish boys’ wrestling team scored a 36-35 dual victory against Smoky Valley Thursday night.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season Tuesday night with a 56-43 victory against Beloit. The Lady Tigers improved to 3-0 on the season Friday night with a 49-38 victory against Marysville in the NCKL opener for each team. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team dropped its 2nd game of the 2023-24 season Tuesday night, falling 58-56 against Beloit. The Tigers fell to 0-3 on the season Friday night when they lost 63-40 against Marysville in the NCKL opener for each team. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team defeated Hoxie 39-6 Friday in a non-conference dual. The Lady Tigers hosted a tournament Saturday where they finished in 3rd place with 45 points. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team dropped a dual against Hoxie Friday night, falling 37-30 and hosted a tournament Saturday where they finished 5th with 99 points.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther basketball team suffered its first loss of the 2023-24 season Tuesday night when they fell 31-29 against Riley Count. The Lady Panthers dropped their 2nd straight contest Friday night when they lost 46-40 against Smoky Valley. … The Panther boys’ basketball team earned its initial victory of the 2023-24 season Tuesday night when it defeated Riley County 67-46. The Panthers won their 2nd straight Friday night when they defeated Smoky Valley 66-43. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team won the Minneapolis tournament Saturday with 306 points.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog basketball team dropped a 53-41 contest against Valley Heights Tuesday, which was its first loss of the 2023-24 season. The Lady Bulldogs dropped their third straight contest when they lost 49-38 against Clay Center in the NCKL opener for each team. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season Tuesday night when it defeated Valley Heights 57-46. The Bulldogs remained undefeated on the season Friday night with a 63-40 victory against Clay Center in the NCKL opener for each team. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team competed at the Clay Center tournament Saturday where they finished in 3rd place with 75.5 points. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team went up against NCKL rival Wamego in a dual Thursday night and the two teams wrestled to a tie, as each team finished the dual with 42 points. The Bulldogs competed in the Onaga tournament Saturday where they finished in 11th place with 35 points. The Bulldogs also competed in the Clay Center tournament where they finished in 4th place with 103.5 points.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raiders scored a 50-15 victory against Sabetha Tuesday night for its 2nd win this season. The Lady Raiders improved to 3-0 on the season Friday night with a 61-28 victory against Tonganoxie. … The Red Raider boys’ basketball team suffered its second loss of the 2023-24 season Tuesday night when it lost 51-45 against Sabetha. The Raiders scored their first win of the season Friday night with a 56-35 victory against Tonganoxie. … The Red Raider boys’ wrestling team met up against Marysville Thursday night in an NCKL dual and the two teams tied 42-42.