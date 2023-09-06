NCKL Weekly Update

2023 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Abilene 1 0 1 0

Chapman 1 0 1 0

Clay Center 1 0 1 0

Wamego 0 1 0 1

Concordia 0 1 0 1

Marysville 0 1 0 1

Friday, September 1

Abilene 28, Maryville 14

Chapman 14, Concordia 13

Clay Center 19, Wamego 7

Friday, September 8

Concordia at Abilene

Chapman at Clay Center

Marysville at Wamego

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

It is a new year in the North Central Kansas League and things are already off to a different start in 2023 as the 2022 NCKL football champion, the Wamego Red Raiders, suffered a loss against NCKL foe Clay Center in the opening week of the season.

The first few weeks of the regular season sees most NCKL football teams play rival NCKL teams, which it was in the first week when Abilene defeated Marysville, Chapman topped Concordia and Wamego defeated Clay Center.

It will be the same in week two as Concordia plays at Abilene, Chapman plays at Clay Center and Marysville plays at Wamego.

Here is a look at what each NCKL school did in football and volleyball this past week :

ABILENE

The Cowboys opened their 2023 season Friday night traveling to NCKL foe Marysville and came home with a 28-14 victory. The Cowboys will stay in NCKL action next week when they play host to Concordia. … The Cowgirl volleyball team opened its season Thursday night by hosting a quadrangular where they posted a 2-1 record. The Cowgirls defeated Concordia 2-1 and topped Hays Thomas More Prep 2-0, but lost 2-1 against Smoky Valley.

CHAPMAN

The Fighting Irish football team opened the 2023 season with a 14-13 victory against NCKL rival Concordia. The Irish will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they play at Clay Center. … The Lady Irish volleyball team traveled to Riley County Tuesday night for a non-conference triangular and swept both matches, defeating Wabaunsee 2-1 and home-standing Riley County 2-0.

CLAY CENTER

The Tiger football team opened the 2023 season with a 19-7 victory against the 2022 NCKL football champion Wamego Red Raiders. The Tigers will look to keep the winning alive next Friday night when they play host to Chapman. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team hosted a non-conference triangular Tuesday, and swept both matches, defeating the NCAA league’s Minneapolis and Southeast of Saline, winning both matches by 2-1 counts.

CONCORDIA

The Panther football team suffered a 14-13 loss against NCKL rival Chapman to open the 2023 season this past Friday night. The Panthers will search for their first win of the season this Friday night when they play at Abilene. … The Lady Panther volleyball team got back into action Thursday in a quadrangular at Abilene where they went 1-2 on the night, scoring a 2-0 victory against Hays Thomas More Prep-Marian, but falling 2-1 against NCKL rival Abilene and 2-0 against Smoky Valley.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog football team opened its 2023 season Friday on its home turf by playing host to NCKL rival Abilene. The Bulldogs did not receive very good home cooking, however, as Abilene defeated Marysville 28-14. The Bulldogs will remain in NCKL action next Friday night when they play at Wamego, who also opened the 2023 season Friday night in Clay Center where they suffered a 19-7 defeat. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team got back into action Thursday night with a non-conference triangular with Rock Creek and Riley County. The Lady Bulldogs were able to defeat Riley County 2-0, but fell against Rock Creek 2-0.

WAMEGO

The Red Raiders suffered a 19-7 defeat at the hands of NCKL rival Clay Center Friday night to open their 2023 season. The Red Raiders will look to get back on the winning side of things this Friday night when they play host to Marysville. … The Lady Raider volleyball team opened its 2023 season this past Monday in a non-conference triangular and lost both matches, falling 2-0 against both Basehor-Linwood and Silver Lake.