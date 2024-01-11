NCKL Weekly Update

2023-2024 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 2 0 6 0

Clay Center 3 1 5 2

Concordia 2 1 4 3

Marysville 2 2 3 4

Chapman 1 3 2 5

Abilene 0 3 0 7

Tuesday, January 2

Concordia 50, Republic County 26

Friday, January 5

Marysville 47, Abilene 29

Clay Center 50, Chapman 44

Concordia at Wamego – PPD

Tuesday, January 9

Concordia at Marysville

Abilene at Wamego

Beloit at Chapman

Clay Center at SE of Saline

Friday, January 12

Marysville at Wamego

Clay Center at Abilene

Concordia at Chapman

2022-2023 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Abilene 3 0 7 0

Concordia 2 1 5 2

Marysville 2 2 5 5

Clay Center 2 2 3 4

Chapman 1 3 3 4

Wamego 0 2 1 5

Tuesday, January 2

Concordia 66, Republic County 28

Friday, January 5

Abilene 53, Marysville 47

Clay Center 75, Chapman 73 (OT)

Concordia at Wamego – PPD

Tuesday, January 9

Concordia at Marysville

Abilene at Wamego

Beloit at Chapman

Clay Center at SE of Saline

Friday, January 12

Marysville at Wamego

Clay Center at Abilene

Concordia at Chapman

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

While most of Kansas got hit with a snow storm this past Friday, which resulted in a lot of basketball postponements, the North Central Kansas League was one of the fortunate leagues as the NCKL had three sets of basketball games schedule for this past Friday and two of the three basketball doubleheaders were able to be played, with the lone exception being Concordia at Wamego, which was postponed and will be made up a later date.

Concordia, however, was able to open their 2024 slate earlier in the week as the Panthers and Lady Panthers swept a non-NCKL doubleheader against Republic County.

Abilene and Marysville split their NCKL doubleheader Friday night while Clay Center swept Chapman.

Here is a look at how each of the NCKL teams accomplished this past week :

ABILENE

The Cowgirl basketball team suffered its seventh loss of the season Friday night, falling 47-29 at Marysville. … The Cowboy basketball team remained undefeated, improving to 7-0, Friday night with a 53-47 victory against Marysville. … The Cowgirl wrestling team opened the 2024 portion of its season Thursday night with a 42-24 victory against Augusta. The Cowgirls competed in the Salina South tournament Saturday where they finished in 3rd place with 105 points. … The Cowboy wrestling team hosted Augusta Thursday night in a non-conference dual and earned a 45-35 victory. The Cowboys competed at Salina South Saturday where they finished in 3rd place with 155 points. The Cowboys also sent wrestlers to Herington Saturday where they finished in 7th place with 111 points.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish basketball team fell to 2-5 on the season Friday night when they were defeated 50-44 against Clay Center. … The Fighting Irish boys’ basketball team dropped its third straight contest Friday night when it was defeated 75-73 in overtime by Clay Center. … The Lady Irish wrestling team competed in the Herington tournament Saturday where they finished in 3rd place with 83 points. … The Fighting Irish boys’ wrestling team finished 6th Saturday with 109 points at Herington.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tigers basketball team won their second straight game Friday night when it defeated Chapman 50-44. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team earned their third victory of the season Friday night when they defeated Chapman 75-73 in overtime. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team competed in the Herington tournament Saturday where they finished in 4th place with 53 points. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team won the Herington tournament Saturday with 209 points.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther basketball team opened the 2024 portion of its schedule Tuesday night with a 50-26 victory against Republic County to improve to 4-3 on the season. The Concordia basketball teams were scheduled to play at Wamego Friday night but those games were postponed due to snow and will be made up at a later date. … The Panther boys’ basketball team improved to 5-2 on the season Tuesday night with a 66-28 victory against Republic County to open the 2024 portion of its schedule. … The Lady Panther wrestling team hosted Wamego Thursday night in their first NCKL dual of the year and suffered a 48-30 loss. The Lady Panther wrestling team competed in the Salina South tournament Saturday where they finished in 4th place with 91 points. …The Panther boys’ wrestling team hosted Wamego Thursday night in an NCKL showdown and earned a 51-18 victory.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog basketball team won its second straight game Friday night when it defeated Abilene 47-29. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team fell to 5-2, 2-2 on the season Friday night when they dropped a 53-47 contest against Abilene. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team competed in the Beatrice, Neb. Tournament Friday and placed 11th with 68 points. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team competed in Beatrice, Nebraska Saturday where they finished in 4th place with 174 points.

WAMEGO

The Wamego basketball teams were scheduled to play host to Concordia Friday night but the games were postponed due to snow and will be rescheduled at a later date. … The Lady Raider wrestling team traveled to Concordia Thursday night for an NCKL showdown against the Lady Panthers and earned a 48-30 victory. … The Red Raider boys’ wrestling team traveled to Concordia Thursday night for an NCKL showdown and suffered a 51-18 defeat.