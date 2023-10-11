NCKL Weekly Update

2023 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 4 0 5 1

Abilene 3 1 5 1

Wamego 2 1 4 2

Marysville 2 2 2 4

Chapman 1 3 2 4

Concordia 0 5 1 5

Friday, October 6

Abilene 41, Circle 8

Chapman 50, Wichita Trinity 22

Clay Center 53, Concordia 0

Valley Heights 38, Marysville 30

Shawnee Heights 12, Wamego 7

Friday, October 13

Abilene at Augusta

Chapman at Hesston

Rock Creek at Clay Center

Beloit at Concordia

Marysville at Hiawatha

Clearwater at Wamego

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

The Clay Center Tiger football team sealed up the 2023 North Central Kansas League football championship this past Friday night with a 53-0 victory against Concordia.

The victory improves the Tigers to 4-0 in NCKL play and leaves them as the lone undefeated team in league play.

The Tigers still have one NCKL contest remaining this season, which will be in the final week of the regular season against Marysville, but if the Tigers lose to the Bulldogs, that will leave Clay Center with a 4-1 record and the only other NCKL team that could match the 4-1 mark is Abilene, which Clay Center has already defeated, thus Clay Center wins the NCKL title via head-to-head tiebreaker.

Here is a look at what each NCKL school did in football and volleyball this past week :

ABILENE

The Cowboy football team improved to 5-1 on the season Friday night with a 41-8 win against Towanda Circle. The Cowboys will look for their sixth win of the season this Friday night when they play at Augusta. … The Cowgirl volleyball team traveled to Concordia Tuesday night for an NCKL doubleheader and got swept on the night, falling 2-0 in the opener and 2-0 in the nightcap. The Cowgirls competed in the Council Grove tournament Saturday where they went 3-2 with victories against Council Grove, Wamego and Santa Fe Trail, but suffered loss against Clearwater and Clay Center.

CHAPMAN

The Fighting Irish football earned its second win of the season Friday night when they defeated Wichita Trinity 50-22. The Irish will look for their third win this Friday night when they play Hesston. … The Lady Irish volleyball team traveled to Marysville Tuesday night for an NCKL doubleheader and got swept, falling in both matches by the same 2-0 count.

CLAY CENTER

The Tiger football team got back on the winning side of the coin this past Friday night when they defeated NCKL rival Concordia 53-0. The Tigers will look for their sixth win of the season this Friday night when they play host to Rock Creek. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team improved to 6-2 in the NCKL Tuesday night when they swept an NCKL doubleheader against Wamego, winning each match by the same 2-0 count. The Lady Tigers competed in the Council Grove tournament Saturday where they won the team championship and improved their seasonal record to 21-9 with victories against Clearwater, Hesston, Jefferson West, Abilene and Wamego.

CONCORDIA

The Panther football team suffered their sixth loss of the season, in six attempts, this past Friday night when they were defeated by Clay Center 53-0. The Panthers will search for their first win of the season this Friday night when they play host to Beloit. … The Lady Panther volleyball team improved to 8-0 in the NCKL Tuesday night when they swept an NCKL doubleheader against Abilene, winning both matches by the same 2-0 count. The Lady Panthers hosted a non-conference triangular Thursday night and swept both matches, defeating Russell 2-1 and Minneapolis 2-0.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog football team suffered their fourth loss of the season Friday night when they lost a 38-30 contest against Valley Heights. The Bulldogs will look for their third win of the season this Friday night when they play at Hiawatha. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team played host to Chapman Tuesday night in an NCKL doubleheader and swept the night, winning both matches by the same 2-0 count.

WAMEGO

The Red Raider football team suffered their second loss of the season Friday night when they fell 12-7 at Shawnee Heights. The Red Raiders will look to get back on the winning side of the coin this Friday night when they play host to Clearwater. … The Lady Raider volleyball team got swept in an NCKL doubleheader by Clay Center Tuesday night, falling 2-0 in the opener and 2-0 in the nightcap. The Lady Raiders traveled to Wichita Trinity Thursday night for a single match and dropped the match 3-1. The Lady Raiders competed in the Council Grove tournament Saturday where they went 2-3 with victory against Jefferson West and Hesston but losses against Clearwater, Abilene and Clay Center.