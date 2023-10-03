NCKL Weekly Update

2023 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 3 0 4 1

Abilene 3 1 4 1

Wamego 2 1 4 1

Marysville 2 2 2 3

Chapman 1 3 1 4

Concordia 0 4 1 4

Friday, September 29

Abilene 33, Rose Hill 13

Wichita Collegiate 41, Chapman 6

SE of Saline 22, Clay Center 17

Concordia 49, Hiawatha 0

Rock Creek 30, Marysville 21

Wamego 49, Coffeyville 14

Friday, October 6

Circle at Abilene

Wichita Trinity at Chapman

Clay Center at Concordia

Marysville at Valley Heights

Wamego at Shawnee Heights

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

The North Central Kansas League lost its final undefeated football team this past Friday night when Clay Center got defeated by Southeast of Saline.

While the Tigers are dealing with their first loss of the season, they can also look forward to the opportunity to clinch the 2023 NCKL football championship this Friday night when they play at Concordia for their final NCKL opponent of the season.

Clay Center has already sealed the NCKL crown as if Concordia upsets the Tigers, they still would have a 4-1 NCKL record, which ties them with Abilene and the Tigers have the tie-breaker in their head-to-head victory earlier this season.

Here is a look at what each NCKL school did in football and volleyball this past week :

ABILENE

The Cowboy football team scored their fourth win of the season Friday night when they earned a 33-13 victory against Rose Hill. The Cowboys will play host to Towanda Circle this Friday night, looking for their third straight victory. … The Cowgirl volleyball team played host to Marysville Tuesday night in an NCKL doubleheader and swept both matches, winning the opener by a 2-0 count and completing the sweep with a 2-1 win in the nightcap. The Cowgirls traveled to Hays Thursday night for a non-conference quadrangular and went 2-1 on the night. The Cowgirls lost 2-1 against Hays but defeated Norton 2-0 and Salina South 2-1.

CHAPMAN

The Fighting Irish football team suffered their fourth loss of the season Friday night when they fell 41-6 against Wichita Collegiate. The Irish will look for their second win of the season this Friday night when they play host to Wichita Trinity. … The Lady Irish volleyball team played host to Clay Center Tuesday night in an NCKL doubleheader and got swept 2-0 in both matches. The Lady Irish competed in the Silver Lake tournament Saturday where they suffered losses against Silver Lake and Royal Valley.

CLAY CENTER

The Tiger football team suffered its first loss of the season Friday night when they lost 22-17 against Southeast of Saline. The Tigers will look to seal up the 2023 NCKL championship this Friday night when they play Concordia. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team traveled to Chapman Tuesday night for an NCKL doubleheader and swept both matches, winning both by the same 2-0 count. The Lady Tigers competed in the Concordia tournament Saturday where they went 1-3 with a 2-0 win against Marysville, but suffered losses against Concordia, Hanover and Smith Center.

CONCORDIA

The Panthers earned their first victory in 2023 this past Friday night when they defeated Hiawatha 49-0. The Panthers will play their final NCKL contest of the season this Friday night when they play host to Clay Center. … The Lady Panther volleyball team remained undefeated in NCKL play Tuesday night when they swept an NCKL doubleheader against Wamego on the Lady Panther’s home court, winning both matches by the same 2-0 count. The Lady Panthers hosted their annual tournament Saturday where they went 2-4 with wins against Hanover and Clay Center, but suffered losses against Smith Center, Beloit, Marysville and the NEK Nighthawks.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog football team suffered their third loss of the season Friday night when they lost 30-21 against Rock Creek. The Bulldogs will look for their third win of the season this Friday night when they play Valley Heights. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team traveled to Abilene Tuesday night for an NCKL doubleheader and got swept, losing the opener 2-0 and falling in the 2nd match 2-1. The Lady Bulldogs competed in the Concordia tournament Saturday where they went 1-2 with a win against Concordia, but suffered losses against Clay Center and Smith Center.

WAMEGO

The Red Raider football team picked up its fourth straight victory Friday night when it defeated Coffeyville-Field Kindley 49-14. The Raiders will look for their fifth straight win this Friday night when they play Shawnee Heights. … The Lady Raider volleyball team traveled to Concordia Tuesday evening for an NCKL doubleheader and got swept, losing both matches by the same 2-0 count.