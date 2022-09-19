NCKL Weekly Recap

2022 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 3 0 3 0

Clay Center 2 1 2 1

Abilene 2 1 2 1

Concordia 1 2 1 2

Chapman 1 2 1 2

Marysville 0 3 0 3

Friday, September 16

Clay Center 58, Abilene 14

Chapman 22, Marysville 9

Wamego 46, Concordia 0

Friday, September 23

Abilene at Clay Center

Marysville at Chapman

Wamego at Concordia

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

With the help from Clay Center Community High School, the Wamego Red Raider football team now sits alone atop the North Central Kansas League football standings as the only undefeated team remaining in 2022.

The Red Raiders took care of their own business this past Friday night when they shutout the Concordia Panthers, 46-0, and got help from the Clay Center Tigers who defeated the Abilene Cowboys 58-14, as Abilene was the only other undefeated team heading into the third week of the regular season.

While Wamego stands at 3-0, Abilene and Clay Center both stand with identical 2-1 records while Chapman and Concordia, both sit at 1-2 and Marysville is still searching for its initial win on the football field in 2022.

Here is a look at what each NCKL school did on the football field this past week and in other sports :

ABILENE

After snapping the school’s longest ever losing streak to open the 2022 season the Cowboys weren’t able to build more than a 2-game winning streak as they suffered their first loss of this season this past Friday night when they traveled to Clay Center but came home with a 58-14 defeat, which represents the most points Abilene has ever allowed in a football game in school history, eclipsing the mark of 51 points, by Clay Center, in 1921. The 44-point loss, also tied the school record for worst defeat, which also happened in 1921 when Clay Center defeated Abilene 51-7. The Cowboys will look to get back on the winning side of things this Friday night when they play host to Dickinson County rival Chapman, which is coming off its initial win of the 2022 season as they defeated Marysville 22-9. … The Cowgirl volleyball team lost its 5th and 6th straight matches Saturday when they lost both of its matches in the Rossville tournament, falling 2-1 to both Tonganoxie and Topeka Hayden. The Cowgirls now stand with a 4-8 record in 2022.

CHAPMAN

The Fighting Irish earned their initial win of the 2022 season this past Friday night when they played host to Marysville High School and earned a 22-9 victory. The Fighting Irish will look to build a winning streak this Friday night when they travel to Dickinson County rival Abilene. … The Lady Irish returned to the court Thursday night when they traveled to Hutchinson for a doubleheader against Hutchinson Trinity and came home with a split of the two matches. The Lady Irish lost the opening match 2-1, but bounced back to earn a victory 2-0 in the nightcap.

CLAY CENTER

The Tiger football team earned its second straight victory of the 2022 season after opening the season with a defeat against Wamego, the Tigers bounced back by defeating Abilene 58-14 this past Friday night. The Tigers will look to keep the winning streak alive this Friday night when they play host to Hiawatha. … The Lady Tigers volleyball team saw their seasonal record fall to 7-4 on Tuesday when they got swept in a doubleheader at Rock Creek, losing the opening match 2-0 and falling 2-1 in the nightcap. The Lady Tigers were also in action on Saturday at the Republic County tournament where they Tue : at Rock Creek. Saturday the Lady Tigers traveled to Belleville to compete in the Republic County tournament where they finished with a 3-2 record, as they defeated Washington County 2-1 in the opening round, but fell to Hanover 2-1 in the second round before rebounding to knock off Republic County 2-0 before losing 2-0 against Beloit to set up a rematch with Hanover, which the Lady Tigers won 2-1.

CONCORDIA

The Panther football team suffered its second straight loss this past Friday night when they hosted Wamego, but ended up on the short end of the scoreboard, falling 46-0. The Panthers will look to get back on the winning side of the column this Friday night when they play at Marysville, who is still searching for its first win of the 2022 season. … The Lady Panthers volleyball team have started the 2022 season with a 4-10 overall record, but are 1-0 in their lone NCKL match this season, which came against Clay Center. The Lady Panthers are spending time in practice working on things to improve and will not return to the court again until Thursday, September 22 when they host Marysville in their second NCKL outing of the season.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog football team is still searching for its first win of the 2022 season after suffering its third straight loss this past Friday night, falling 22-9 at Chapman. The Bulldogs will continue the search for that initial victory this Friday night when they play host to Concordia High School. … The Lady Bulldogs volleyball team traveled to St. Marys Tuesday night for a triangular with St. Marys and Wabaunsee. The Lady Bulldogs came home with a sweep of the matches, defeating both St. Marys and Wabaunsee by identical 2-0 scores. The Marysville volleyball team returned to action Thursday night when they traveled to Riley County where they swept two matches in a doubleheader against the Lady Falcons, winning both matches 2-0.

WAMEGO

The Red Raiders football team sits alone atop the 2022 NCKL football standings after they earned their third victory of the season this past Friday night, shutting out Concordia 46-0 on the Panther’s home field. The Red Raiders will look to keep their undefeated season alive this Friday night when they play at Washington High School. … The Lady Raider volleyball team returned to action on Saturday when they competed in the Rossville tournament and finished with a 1-3 record. The Lady Raiders defeated Pleasant Ridge 2-0 in their 3rd match of the tournament, but lost the other three matches, falling 2-1 against Rossville, 2-0 against Ottawa in their first two matches, before defeating Pleasant Ridge and then closing the tournament falling 2-0 against Topeka Hayden.