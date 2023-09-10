NCKL Weekly Recap

2023 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Abilene 2 0 2 0

Clay Center 2 0 2 0

Chapman 1 1 1 1

Wamego 1 1 1 1

Concordia 0 2 0 2

Marysville 0 2 0 2

Friday, September 8

Abilene 47, Concordia 12

Clay Center 61, Chapman 0

Marysville at Wamego

Friday, September 15

Clay Center at Abilene

Concordia at Wamego

Chapman at Marysville

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

The 2023 North Central Kansas League football championship will take steps towards determing the ultimate champion this Friday night when the only two remaining undefeated teams will meet up at Abilene’s Paul Dennis Field.

The Abilene Cowboys and Clay Center Tigers have both opened the 2023 season with victories and they will take on each other Friday night at 7 p.m. in Abilene.

The winner will not be named NCKL champion following the game, but will take major steps towards that title as Clay Center finishes its NCKL schedule at Marysville in week 6 and Concordia to close out the regular season, both of those teams are still winless on the season while Abilene will face off against Chapman next Friday night and closes the regular season by playing host to Wamego, both of which are 1-1 on the season.

While Clay Center and Abilene represent the only two remaining undefeated NCKL football teams, Concordia and Marysville are the only two teams still searching for their first victories of the season. Wamego and Chapman both sit at 1-1 after two weeks.

Here is a look at what each NCKL school did in football and volleyball this past week :

ABILENE

The Cowboys earned their 2nd win of 2023 Friday night when they defeated Concordia 47-12. The Cowboys will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they battle Clay Center in a showdown between the only two remaining undefeated teams in the NCKL. … The Cowgirl volleyball team opened NCKL play Tuesday night against Clay Center and split the doubleheader as the Cowgirls won the opener 2-0 but dropped the nightcap 2-1. The Cowgirls competed in the Southeast of Saline tournament Saturday, where they posted a 2-3 record, defeating Concordia 2-0 and Salina South’s junior varsity squad 2-0 but falling 2-0 against Southeast of Saline, 2-1 against Hillsboro and 2-0 against Towanda Circle.

CHAPMAN

The Fighting Irish football team suffered its first loss of the season Friday night when they were defeated 61-0 against Clay Center. The Irish will look to get back to the winning side of the coint this Friday night when they play at Marysville, which is still searching for its first win of 2023. … The Lady Irish volleyball team opened NCKL play Tuesday night against Wamego and the two teams split the doubleheader with Wamego winning the opener 2-1, but Chapman coming back to win the nightcap 2-0. The Lady Irish competed in the Riley County tournament Saturday where they dropped all four of their matches, falling 2-0 against Valley Heights, Clay Center, Riley Count and Jefferson County North.

CLAY CENTER

The Tigers improved to 2-0 on the season Friday night with a 61-0 victory against Chapman. The Tigers will look to remain undefeated Friday night when they travel to Abilene in a battle between the only two remaining undefeated NCKL teams. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team opened NCKL play against Abilene Tuesday night and split the doubleheader. Abilene won the opener 2-0, but Clay Center came back to defeat the Cowgirls 2-1 in the nightcap. The Lady Tigers competed in the Riley County tournament on Saturday where they posted a 4-1 record with their only loss coming 2-1 against Great Bend, but scoring 2-0 wins against Chapman, Great Bend, Riley County, Jefferson County North and St. Mary’s.

CONCORDIA

The Panther football team fell to 0-2 in 2023 Friday night when they lost 47-12 at Abilene. The Panthers will search for their first win of the season this Friday night when they travel to Wamego for another NCKL showdown. … The Lady Panther volleyball team opened NCKL play Tuesday night by sweeping Marysville, winning the opener 2-1 and completing the sweep with a 2-0 shutout in the nightcap. The Lady Panthers competed in the Southeast of Saline tournament Saturday where went 1-4, with their lone victory being a 2-0 match against Salina South’s junior varsity squad. The Lady Panthers lost by 2-0 counts against Beloit, Smoky Valley and Abilene and 2-1 against Hillsboro.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldogs suffered their 2nd loss of the 2023 season Friday night when they lost 49-0 against Wamego. The Bulldogs will search for their first win of 2023 this Friday night when they play host to Chapman. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team opened NCKL play Tuesday night by getting swept by Concordia. Concordia won the opener 2-1 and completed the sweep with a 2-0 victory. The Lady Bulldogs competed in Nemaha Ventral tournament Saturday where they went 4-2 on the day with 2-0 victories against Atchison and Sabetha, a 2-1 victories against Horton and the Northwest Kansas Nighthawks home school but losing 2-0 against Nemaha Central and Rock Creek.

WAMEGO

Football – The Red Raider football team picked up its first victory of the season Friday night when it knocked off Marysville 49-0. The Red Raiders will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they play host to Concordia in another NCKL showdown. … The Lady Raider volleyball team opened NCKL play against Chapman Tuesday night and the teams split the doubleheader with Wamego winning the opener 2-1, but Chapman coming back to win the nightcap 2-0.