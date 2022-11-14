NCKL Weekly Recap

2022 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 4 0 11 0

Clay Center 4 1 8 3

Abilene 3 2 4 5

Concordia 1 4 2 7

Chapman 1 3 3 6

Marysville 1 4 3 6

November 11

Wamego 42, Andover Central 7

Clay Center 24, Cheney 6

November 18

McPherson at Wamego

Clay Center at Andale

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The North Central Kansas League had two football teams still alive entering this past week’s quarterfinal round of the playoffs, the NCKL still has those same two teams alive for this week’s sub-state championship round.

The Wamego Red Raiders, the 2022 NCKL football champion, kept their undefeated season alive this past Friday night with a 42-7 victory against Andover Central while the Clay Center Tigers, who finished 2nd in the 2022 NCKL football standings, kept their 2022 season alive with a 24-6 victory over Cheney.

In other NCKL action, both on the gridiron and on the volleyball court, here is a look at each NCKL team :

ABILENE

The Cowboy football team finished the 2022 season with a 4-5 record. …. The Cowgirl volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 20-17 record.

CHAPMAN

The Irish football team finished the 2022 season with a 2-7 record. … The Lady Irish volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 5-29 record.

CLAY CENTER

The Tigers football team kept its 2022 season alive this past Friday night with a 24-6 victory over Cheney in the Class 3A quarterfinal round of the playoffs. The Tigers advanced to the Class 3A sub-state round where they will play at Andale this Friday night. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 27-13 record after qualifying for the Class 4A state tournament but failing to advance out of the pool play competition.

CONCORDIA

The Panther football team finished the 2022 season with a 2-7 record. … The Lady Panthers volleyball team finished the 2022 season with an 18-17 record.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog football team finished the 2022 season with a 3-6 record. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 20-14 record.

WAMEGO

The Red Raider football team kept its undefeated 2022 season alive this past Friday night with a 42-7 victory over Andover Central in the quarterfinal round of the Class 4A playoffs. The Red Raiders now advance to the sub-state round of the Class 4A playoffs where they play host to McPherson this Friday night. … The Lady Raider volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 9-27 record.