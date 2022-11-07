NCKL Weekly Recap

2022 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 4 0 10 0

Clay Center 4 1 7 3

Abilene 3 2 4 5

Concordia 1 4 2 7

Chapman 1 3 3 6

Marysville 1 4 3 6

November 4

Clay Center 35. Wichita Collegiate 0

Wamego 35, Rose Hill 8

November 11

Andover Central at Wamego

Cheney at Clay Center

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The North Central Kansas League entered the second round of the 2022 high school playoff system with two teams still alive.

The NCKL enters the 3rd week of the high school playoff system with those same two teams still alive.

The Wamego Red Raiders and Clay Center Tigers advanced out of the 1st round of playoffs two weeks ago setting up 2nd round match ups this past Friday nights that saw the Tigers score a 35-0 victory over Wichita Collegiate and the Red Raiders score a

In other NCKL action, both on the gridiron and on the volleyball court, here is a look at each NCKL team :

ABILENE

The Cowboy football team finished the 2022 season with a 4-5 record. …. The Cowgirl volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 20-17 record.

CHAPMAN

The Irish football team finished the 2022 season with a 2-7 record. … The Lady Irish volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 5-29 record.

CLAY CENTER

The Tiger football team improved to 8-2 on the season this past Friday night when they scored a 35-0 victory over Wichita Collegiate. The Tigers will play host to Cheney this Friday night in the 3rd round of the Class 3A playoffs. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 27-13 record after qualifying for the Class 4A state tournament but failing to advance out of the pool play competition.

CONCORDIA

The Panther football team finished the 2022 season with a 2-7 record. … The Lady Panthers volleyball team finished the 2022 season with an 18-17 record.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog football team finished the 2022 season with a 3-6 record. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 20-14 record.

WAMEGO

The Red Raider football team kept its undefeated season alive with a 35-8 victory over Rose Hill. The Red Raiders will play Andover Central this Friday night. … The Lady Raider volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 9-27 record.