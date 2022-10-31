NCKL Weekly Recap

2022 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 4 0 8 0

Clay Center 4 1 6 3

Abilene 3 2 4 5

Concordia 1 4 2 7

Chapman 1 3 3 6

Marysville 1 4 3 6

October 28

Rose Hill 23, Abilene 6

Clay Center 55, Chapman 28

Wichita Collegiate 56, Concordia 8

Hesston 34, Marysville 14

Wamego 56, Ulysses 11

November 4

Clay Center at Wichita Collegiate

Rose Hill at Wamego

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

Clay Center High School was the top school in the North Central Kansas League this past week as the Tiger football team won the lone NCKL showdown in the opening round of the playoffs and the Lady Tiger volleyball team was the lone NCKL school to qualify for its respective state tournament.

The Tiger football team defeated Chapman in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs while the Lady Tigers played in the Class 4A state volleyball tournament, but did not win any matches in poll play to see their season come to an end.

In other NCKL action, both on the gridiron and on the volleyball court, here is a look at each NCKL team :

ABILENE

The Cowboy football team saw its 2022 season come to an end with a 4-5 record after falling 23-6 against Rose Hill in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs.

CHAPMAN

The Irish football team saw its 2022 season come to a close with a 3-6 record after falling 55-28 to Clay Center in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs.

CLAY CENTER

The Tiger football team will take a 6-3 record into the second round of the Class 3A playoffs after defeating NCKL rival Chapman 55-28 this past Friday night. The Tigers will play at Wichita Collegiate this Friday night. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team saw its 2022 season come to an end Saturday at the Class 4A state tournament after failing to advance out of pool play and losing all three of its pool play matches. The Lady Tigers dropped matches against Tonganoxie, Louisburg and Towanda Circle, all three matches falling by 2-0 counts. The Lady Tigers ended the season with a 25-13 record.

CONCORDIA

The Panther football team saw its 2022 season come to an end with a 2-7 record after falling 56-8 to Wichita Collegiate this past Friday night.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog football team ended its 2022 campaign with a 3-6 record this past Friday night when thy lost 34-14 against Hesston.

WAMEGO

The Red Raider football team joins Clay Center as the only two NCKL teams left alive in the 2022 playoffs. The Red Raiders kept their undefeated season alive and advanced to the 2nd round of the Class 4A playoffs this past Friday night with a 56-11 victory over Ulysses.