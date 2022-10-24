NCKL Weekly Recap

2022 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 4 0 8 0

Clay Center 4 1 5 3

Abilene 3 2 4 4

Concordia 1 4 2 6

Chapman 1 3 3 5

Marysville 1 4 3 5

Friday, October 21

Wamego 49, Abilene 0

Chapman 40, Clearwater 37

Clay Center 24, Marysville 14

Rock Creek 46, Concordia 20

October 28

Rose Hill at Abilene

Chapman at Clay Center

Concordia at Wichita Collegiate

Marysville at Hesston

Ulysses at Wamego

The Wamego Red Raider football team wrapped up the 2022 North Central Kansas League championship this past Friday night when they defeated the Abilene Cowboys 49-0 to remain undefeated on the season and win their 4th NCKL game of the season.

The Red Raiders never played Chapman in football in 2022, but the Raiders finished 4-0 in NCKL play including defeating Clay Center, which was the only other NCKL team to win 4 league game this season.

Clay Center finished in 2nd place with a 4-1 record while Abilene finished third at 4-2, Concordia was 4th at 1-4 while Chapman finished with a 1-3 mark while Marysville finished 1-4.

On the volleyball courts the six NCKL teams saw their postseason action begin with sub-state tournaments at different with Clay Center being the lone NCKL team to advance from the sub-state level into this week’s Class 4A state tournament.

In other NCKL action, both on the gridiron and on the volleyball court, here is a look at each NCKL team :

ABILENE

The Cowboy football team closed out the 2022 regular season Friday night falling 49-0 at Wamego. The Cowboys will open the Class 4A playoffs this Friday night when they play host to Rose Hill High School. … The Cowgirl volleyball team played in the Class 4A sub-state tournament at Andale where they posted a 1-1 record as they opened the tournament with a 2-0 win over Clearwater but lost 2-0 against Andale in the sub-state championship match.

CHAPMAN

The Fighting Irish football team closed the 2022 regular season with a 40-32 victory over Clearwater this past Friday night and will open the Class 3A playoffs this Friday night when they play at NCKL rival Clay Center. … The Lady Irish volleyball team defeated Winfield 2-0 in their play—in match in the Class 4A sub-state tournament at Andale, but lost to Andale in the opening round 2-0 to see their season come to an end. The Lady Irish volleyball team traveled to Lindsborg Tuesday night to close out the 2022 regular season with a non-league triangular against Smoky Valley and Rock Creek, but the Lady Irish got swept in both matches, falling 2-0 against Rock Creek and 2-1 against Smoky Valley. They then played in the sub-state tournament on Saturday.

CLAY CENTER

The Tiger football team closed out the 2022 regular season with a 24-14 victory over Maryville to secure 2nd place in the NCKL with a 4-1 record. The Tigers will now face NCKL rival Chapman this Friday night in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs. … The Lady Tigers volleyball team hosted a Class 4A sub-state tournament where they opened with a 2-0 win over Wellington and then defeated Mulvane 2-0 to qualify for the Class 4A state tournament this week. The Lady Tigers volleyball team traveled to Herington Tuesday night to close out the 2022 regular season with a non-league triangular against Herington and Northern Heights and came away with a sweep, winning both matches by 2-0 counts sending them into Saturday’s sub-state tournament with a bit of confidence.

CONCORDIA

The Panther football team closed out the 2022 regular season this past Friday night falling 46-20 against Rock Creek. The Panthers now play at Wichita Collegiate this Friday night in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs. … The Lady Panther volleyball team met up with NCKL rival Marysville in the opening round of the Class 3A sub-state tournament at Minneapolis, but the Panthers suffered a 2-1 loss against the Lady Bulldogs to see their season come to an end.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog football team closed out the 2022 regular season on the losing end of a 24-14 contest against NCKL rival Clay Center to see their record drop to 3-5. The Bulldogs will travel to Hesston this Friday night in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team took on NCKL rival Concordia in the opening round of the Class 3A sub-state tournament at Minneapolis and advanced with a 2-1 victory. The victory, however, set them up against Beloit, who defeated the Lady Bulldogs 2-0 en route to winning the sub-state championship.

WAMEGO

The Red Raider football team wrapped up an undefeated regular season Friday night with a 49-0 victory over Abilene, which secured the Raiders the 2022 NCKL championship. The Red Raiders are the #1 seed in the Class 4A playoffs’ West side, where they will open on Friday night against Ulysses. … The Lady Raiders volleyball team played in the Class 4A sub-state tournament at Baldwin on Saturday where they opened with a 2-0 win over Iola but fell 2-0 against Baldwin the sub-state championship match.