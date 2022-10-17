NCKL Weekly Recap

2022 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 3 0 7 0

Clay Center 4 1 4 3

Abilene 3 1 4 3

Concordia 1 4 2 5

Chapman 1 3 2 5

Marysville 1 3 3 4

Friday, October 14

Abilene 35, Augusta 14

Hesston 43, Chapman 22

Rock Creek 42, Clay Center 21

Beloit 43, Concordia 0

Marysville 43, Hiawatha 13

Wamego 48, Clearwater 0

Friday, October 21

Abilene at Wamego

Chapman at Clearwater

Marysville at Clay Center

Rock Creek at Concordia

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The North Central Kansas League has come down to one final week in the 2022 football regular season with one of two options being available to name the champion :

A)Wamego defeats Abilene in this week’s regular season finale, which gives the Red Raiders their 2nd straight NCKL football championship. B) Abilene upsets Wamego, handing the Red Raiders their only loss in the 2022 regular season, which will then create a 3-way tie for the championship between Wamego, Abilene and Clay Center, who handed the Cowboys their lone NCKL loss thus far this season.

In other NCKL action, both on the gridiron and on the volleyball court, here is a look at each NCKL school :

ABILENE

The Cowboys earned their 4th victory of the season this past Friday night when they defeated Augusta High School for the 1st time in 5 attempts in history. The Cowboys scored a 35-14 victory over the Orioles and will conclude the 2022 regular season this Friday night when they play at Wamego. … The Cowgirls volleyball team hosted Concordia in an NCKL doubleheader Tuesday night and split the two matches, winning the opener 2-0 but falling in the nightcap 2-0. The Cowgirls then hosted a tournament on Saturday where the Cowgirls won all five matches to win the championship. Abilene opened with wins over Ellsworth, Royal Valley and Rossville, all by 2-0 counts to move into the bracketed portion of the tournament. In the semifinals Abilene defeated Rossville, again by a 2-0 count, and Abilene topped Salina Central 2-1 in the championship match.

CHAPMAN

The Fighting Irish football team suffered its 5th loss of the season this past Friday night when they fell 43-22 against Hiawatha. The Irish will conclude the regular season this Friday night when they play at Clearwater High School. … The Lady Irish volleyball team hosted Marysville in an NCKL doubleheader Tuesday night and lost both matches as they lost the opener 2-0 and lost the nightcap by a 2-1 count.

CLAY CENTER

The Tigers football team suffered their third loss of the season this past Friday night when they dropped a 42-21 contest against Rock Creek High School. The Tigers will finish off the 2022 regular season this Friday night when they play host to Marysville. … The Lady Tigers volleyball team traveled to Wamego on Tuesday evening for an NCKL doubleheader and swept both matches as they won the opener 2-1 and then completed the sweep with a 2-0 victory in the nightcap.

CONCORDIA

The Panthers football team suffered their fifth loss of the season this past Friday night when they got shutout by Beloit High School, 42-0. The Panthers will conclude the regular season this Friday night when they play host to Rock Creek High School. … The Lady Panthers volleyball team traveled to Abilene on Tuesday for an NCKL doubleheader and swept both matches, winning both by 2-0 counts. The Lady Panthers got back in action on Saturday in the Sabetha tournament. The Lady Panthers opened the Sabetha Tournament with a 2-0 victory over Hiawatha before falling 2-0 in their 2nd match to Jackson Heights. The Lady Panthers then came back to defeat Sabetha 2-0 before suffering their 2nd loss of the tournament, falling to Nemaha Central 2-1 and then closing the tournament with back-to-back wins over St. Mary’s and Wamego.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog football team scored its third victory of the season this past Friday night when they scored a 43-13 victory over Hiawatha. The Bulldogs will finish the 2022 regular season this Friday night when they play at Clay Center. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team traveled to Chapman Tuesday night for an NCKL doubleheader and swept both matches, winning the opener 2-0 and completing the sweep with a 2-1 win in the nightcap. The Lady Bulldogs got back into action Saturday at the Sabetha tournament where the Lady Bulldogs went 3-1 with a 2-0 win over Sabetha before falling 2-0 against Nemaha Central. The Lady Bulldogs then closed the tournament with back-to-back wins against St. Mary’s (2-0) and Wamego (2-1).

WAMEGO

The Red Raider football team remained undefeated on the season this past Friday night when they scored a 48-0 victory over Clearwater for their 7th victory against no losses. The Red Raiders will finish off the 2022 regular season this Friday night when they play host to Abilene. … The Lady Raiders volleyball team opened its week on Tuesday when they hosted Clay Center in an NCKL doubleheader, but lost both matches by 2-0 counts. They Lady Raiders got back into action on Thursday when they traveled to Olathe for a triangular with Olathe North and Louisburg, but once again lost both matches by 2-0 counts. The Lady Raiders closed out the week on Saturday in the Sabetha tournament, where they lost all four of their matches as they lost 2-0 matches against Concordia and Nemaha Central and 2-1 matches against Marysville and Jackson Heights.