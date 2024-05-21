NCKL Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

High school sports has reached the final week of the 2024 spring campaign, which is the state tournament week.

The North Central Kansas League will be represented by four teams from three different schools in this week’s state baseball and softball tournaments.

Marysville High School is the lone NCKL school to have multiple state tournament qualifiers as the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs qualified for the Class 3A state baseball and state softball tournaments.

The Abilene Cowboys will represent the NCKL in the Class 4A state baseball tournament while the Wamego Lady Raiders will represent the NCKL in the Class 4A state softball tournament.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCKL schools’ respective teams did in the action in the past week :

ABILENE

The Cowboy baseball team qualified for the Class 4A state tournament on Tuesday by winning the Class 4A regional tournament. The Cowboys opened regionals with a 12-2 victory against Winfield and won the title game by defeating Mulvane 7-2. … The Cowgirl softball team ended its 2024 season on Tuesday when it lost 8-3 against Chapman. The Cowgirls finished the season with a 13-10 record.

CHAPMAN

The Fighting Irish baseball team had its 2024 season ended on Tuesday after a 12-11 campaign. The Irish saw their season end after losing 11-1 against McPherson in the opening round of the Class 4A regional tournament. … The Lady Irish softball team had its 2024 season come to an end on Tuesday when it lost 4-3 against Scott City in the championship game of a Class 4A regional tournament. The Lady Irish had played their way into the championship game with an 8-3 victory against Abilene in the opening round.

CLAY CENTER

The Tiger baseball team had its 2024 season end on Tuesday when they lost the regional championship game 3-1 against Circle. The Tigers had played their way into the championship game with a 4-2 victory against Buhler in the opening round. The Tigers finished the season with a 21-5 record. … The Lady Tiger softball team lost 8-1 against Clearwater in the opening round of a Class 4A regional tournament on Tuesday to see their 2024 season come to an end after a 10-13 season.

CONCORDIA

The Panther baseball team had its 2024 season end Tuesday when it lost 11-4 against Pratt in the opening round of the regional tournament. The Panthers finished the season with a 7-14 record. … The Lady Panther softball team had its season end on Tuesday when it lost 12-4 against Scott City in the opening round of a Class 4A regional tournament. The Lady Panthers finished the season with an 8-15 record.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog baseball team qualified for the Class 3A state tournament on Tuesday with a pair of victories in the Class 3A regional tournament it hosted. The Bulldogs scored a 10-5 victory against Nemaha Central in the semifinals to open Tuesday before defeating Ellsworth 9-4 in the championship game. … The Lady Bulldogs played their way into the Class 3A regional semifinals with a 16-5 victory against Atchison County on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs won a Class 3A regional championship on Thursday when they defeated Riley County 3-0 in the semifinals and topped Sabetha 1-0 in the championship game.

WAMEGO

The Red Raider baseball team had its season end Tuesday after a 14-9 season. The Red Raiders opened Class 4A regional play with a 9-2 victory against Eudora bust lost 10-3 against Louisburg in the championship game. … The Lady Raider softball team qualified for the Class 4A state tournament on Tuesday when they opened regional play with a 15-0 victory against Coffeyville and won the championship with a 3-0 victory against Independence.