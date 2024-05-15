NCKL Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2024 spring seasons for high school sports across the state of Kansas has now entered the postseason and league champions have been decided.

The Abilene Cowboy baseball team won the 2024 North Central Kansas League baseball championship with a 20-2, 10-0 record while the Wamego Lady Raider softball team won the NCKL softball title with a 20-4, 10-0 record.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCKL schools’ respective teams did in the action in the past week :

ABILENE

The Cowboy baseball team finished the 2024 season as the NCKL champions with a 20-2 record. … The Cowgirl softball team finished the 2024 season with a 13-9, 6-4 record.

CHAPMAN

The Fighting Irish baseball team split a doubleheader against Wamego on Tuesday, losing the opener 10-3 but winning the 2nd game 3-1. … The Lady Irish softball team got swept by Wamego on Tuesday, falling 9-0 and 10-0. The Lady Irish closed the regular season on Thursday when it split a doubleheader against Marysville. The Lady Irish won the opener 5-3 but lost the 2nd game 11-5.

CLAY CENTER

The Tiger baseball team swept Concordia on Tuesday, winning 12-0 and 12-1. … The Lady Tiger softball team split a doubleheader against Riley County on Tuesday, winning the opener 5-1 but losing the 2nd game 14-2. The Lady Tigers closed the regular season on Thursday with a sweep against Concordia, winning 12-2 and 4-2.

CONCORDIA

The Panther baseball team got swept by Clay Center on Tuesday, falling 12-0 and 12-1. … – The Lady Panther softball team got swept by Clay Center 12-2 and 4-2 on Thursday. The Lady Panthers got swept by Beloit 13-3 and 4-2 on Friday.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog baseball team improved to 8-13 this season Thursday when it defeated Beloit 18-11 in the opening round of the Class 3A regional tournament. The Bulldogs will face Nemaha Central in the semifinals on Tuesday. … The Lady Bulldog softball team closed the regular season on Thursday when it split a doubleheader against Chapman. The Lady Bulldogs lost the opening game 5-3 but won the 2nd game 11-5.

WAMEGO

The Red Raider baseball team split a doubleheader against Chapman on Tuesday, winning the opener 10-3 but losing the 2nd game 3-1. The Red Raiders closed out the regional season on Thursday losing 5-3 against Rock Creek.

Softball – The Lady Raider softball team swept Chapman on Tuesday, winning 9-0 and 10-0. The Lady Raiders closed the regular season Thursday when it swept Holton 11-1 and 11-2.