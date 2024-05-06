NCKL Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

High school sports has settled into the midway point of the 2024 spring campaign.

The Abilene Cowboy baseball team and Wamego Lady Raider softball team have won the 2024 North Central Kansas League championship as the NCKL spring teams prepare for the 2024 postseason.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCKL schools’ respective teams did in the action in the past week :

ABILENE

The Cowboy baseball team swept Chapman on Tuesday, winning 17-6 and 14-12. The Cowboys swept Wamego 6-0 and 3-0 on Friday. … The Cowgirl softball team split a doubleheader against Chapman on Tuesday, falling 3-0 in the opener but rebounding to win the 2nd game 16-3. The Cowgirls got swept by Wamego 10-0 and 3-1 on Friday.

CHAPMAN

The Fighting Irish baseball team got swept by Abilene on Tuesday, falling 17-6 and 14-12. The Irish swept St. Mary’s 12-5 and 16-14 on Friday. The Irish split with Marysville on Saturday, losing the opener 8-2 but winning the 2nd game 14-5. … The Lady Irish softball team split a doubleheader against Abilene on Tuesday, winning the opener 3-0 but falling 16-3 in the 2nd game. The Lady Irish got swept by St. Mary’s 3-2 and 4-3 on Friday.

CLAY CENTER

The Tiger baseball team swept a doubleheader against Buhler on Thursday, winning 10-0 and 7-1.

CONCORDIA

The Panther baseball team swept Marysville on Tuesday, winning 8-6 and 17-13. … The Lady Panther softball team got swept by Marysville on Tuesday, falling 11-0 and 10-4.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog baseball team got swept by Concordia on Tuesday, falling 8-6 and 17-13. The Bulldogs split a doubleheader against Riley County on Friday, losing the opener 12-11 but winning the 2nd game 12-9. The Bulldogs split with Chapman on Saturday, winning the opener 8-2 but losing the 2nd game 14-5. … The Lady Bulldog softball team swept Concordia on Tuesday, winning 11-0 and 10-4.

WAMEGO

The Red Raider baseball team split a doubleheader against Rossville on Monday, winning the opener 2-0 but losing the 2nd game 3-2. The Red Raiders were swept 6-0 and 3-0 by Abilene on Friday. … The Lady Raider softball team got swept by Rossville on Monday, falling 2-0 and 10-0. The Lady Raiders swept Abilene 10-0 and 3-1 on Friday.