NCKL Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

High school sports has settled into the midway point of the 2024 spring campaign.

The Abilene Cowboys and Wamego Lady Raiders currently sit atop the North Central Kansas League spring sports standings.

The Cowboy baseball team sits atop the NCKL standings with a 16-2, 6-0 record while the Lady Raider softball team leads the NCKL softball standings with a 14-2, 6-0 record.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCKL schools’ respective teams did in the action in the past week :

ABILENE

The Cowboy baseball team swept Concordia Tuesday, winning 5-4 and 13-0. The Cowboys split a doubleheader against Beloit on Friday, losing the opener 9-8 but rebounding and winning the 2nd game 19-4. … The Cowgirl softball team swept Concordia Tuesday, winning 5-1 and 5-0. The Cowgirls swept Beloit on Friday, winning 11-1 and 6-4.

CHAPMAN

The Fighting Irish baseball team swept Council Grove Tuesday, winning 10-2 and 5-4. … The Lady Irish softball team swept Council Grove Tuesday, winning 10-0 and 17-2.

CLAY CENTER

The Tiger baseball team swept Marysville Tuesday, winning 12-2 and 13-2. The Tigers got swept by Rock Creek on Friday, falling 4-2 and 6-5. … The Lady Tiger softball team split a doubleheader with Marysville Tuesday. The Lady Tigers lost the opener 12-11 but rebounded and won the 2nd game 12-8. The Lady Tigers got swept by Rock Creek on Friday, falling 11-3 and 12-3.

CONCORDIA

The Panther baseball team got swept by Abilene Tuesday, falling 5-4 and 13-0. The Panthers swept Minneapolis on Friday, winning 16-1 and 11-1. … The Lady Panther softball team got swept by Abilene Tuesday, falling 5-1 and 5-0.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog baseball team got swept by Clay Center Tuesday, falling 12-2 and 13-2. … The Lady Bulldog softball team split a doubleheader with Clay Center Tuesday, winning the opener 12-11 but dropping the 2nd game 12-8.

WAMEGO

The Red Raider baseball team defeated Bishop Miege 7-4 Thursday in a single game. … The Lady Raider softball team split a doubleheader with Silver Lake Tuesday, winning the opener 6-0 but losing the 2nd game 13-6.