NCKL Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

High school sports have settled into the midway point of the 2024 spring campaign.

The Abilene Cowboy baseball team currently sits atop the North Central Kansas League baseball standings with a 13-1, 4-0 record while the Wamego Lady Raider softball team leads the NCKL softball standings with a 13-1, 6-0 record.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCKL schools’ respective teams did in the action in the past week :

ABILENE

The Cowboy baseball team swept Clay Center Tuesday, winning 16-10 and 13-8. The Cowboys swept Hays Thomas More Prep Friday, winning 12-6 and 9-6. … The Cowgirl softball team split a doubleheader with Clay Center Tuesday, winning the opener 12-5 but losing the 2nd game 9-3. The Cowgirls split a doubleheader against Buhler Thursday, losing the opener 6-4 but bouncing back to win the 2nd game 12-6.

CHAPMAN

The Fighting Irish baseball team swept Concordia Tuesday, winning 15-2 and 10-6. … The Lady Irish softball team swept Concordia Tuesday, winning 3-0 and 8-6.

CLAY CENTER

The Tiger baseball team got swept by Abilene Tuesday, falling 16-10 and 13-8. The Tigers swept Riley County Thursday, 15-0 and 11-1. … The Lady Tiger softball team split a doubleheader with Southeast of Saline Monday, winning the opener 4-3 but losing the 2nd game 6-1. The Lady Tigers split with Abilene Tuesday, losing the opener 12-5 but winning the 2nd game 9-3.

CONCORDIA

The Panther baseball team got swept by Chapman Tuesday, falling 15-2 and 10-6. … The Lady Panther softball team got swept by Chapman Tuesday, falling 3-0 and 8-6.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog baseball team got swept by Wamego Tuesday, falling 10-3 and 16-0. The Bulldogs split a doubleheader with Centralia Friday, winning the opener 12-6 but losing the 2nd game 10-1. … The Lady Bulldog softball team got swept by Wamego Tuesday, falling 9-0 and 15-0.

WAMEGO

The Red Raider baseball team swept Marysville Tuesday, winning 10-3 and 16-0. … The Lady Raider softball team swept Marysville Tuesday, winning 9-0 and 15-0. The Lady Raiders won the McPherson tournament Friday, defeating McPherson 3-0 in the opener and topping Southeast of Saline 2-0 in the 2nd game.