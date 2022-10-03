NCKL Weekly Recap

2022 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 3 0 5 0

Clay Center 3 1 3 2

Abilene 3 1 3 2

Concordia 1 3 2 3

Chapman 1 3 1 4

Marysville 1 3 1 4

Friday, September 30

Rose Hill 16, Abilene 12

Wichita Collegiate 34. Chapman 0

Southeast of Saline 26, Clay Center 14

Concordia 38, Hiawatha 12

Rock Creek 56, Marysville 21

Wamego 34, Cofeyville Field Kindley 6

Friday, October 7

Towanda Circle at Abilene

Chapman at Wichita Trinity

Clay Center at Concordia

Valley Heights at Marysville

Shawnee Heights at Wamego

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The North Central Kansas League suffered through a rough Football Friday night this past week as four of the NCKL schools went down in defeat in a week that saw none of the six schools go up against each other.

The Wamego Red Raiders, however, kept their undefeated season alive as they are secure upon the top of the 2022 football standings with a 5-0 overall record and 4-0 mark in the NCKL with only a showdown against Abilene in the final week of the regular season remaining for the Red Raider’s NCKL slate. The Concordia Panthers were the only other NCKL school to taste victory this past Friday night as the Panthers were able to defeat Hiawatha High School.

In other NCKL action, both on the gridiron and on the volleyball court, here is a look at each NCKL school :

ABILENE

The Cowboys suffered their second loss of the season Friday night, falling 16-12 against Rose Hill. The Cowboys will look to get back on the winning side of the column this Friday night when they play host to Towanda Circle High School. … The Cowgirl volleyball team improved to 2-1 in the NCKL on Tuesday night when they swept an NCKL doubleheader against Wamego. The Cowgirls won the opening match 2-0, but needed 3 games to win the nightcap 2-1. The Cowgirls then got back into action on Thursday when they traveled to Hays for a quadrangular against Hays, Norton and Salina South. The Cowgirls went 2-1 on the night in Hays, defeating the home-standing Lady Indians 2-1, but falling 2-0 to Norton and falling 2-1 against Salina South.

CHAPMAN

The Fighting Irish football team suffered its fourth loss of the season this past Friday night when they played host to Wichita Collegiate High School but suffered a 34-0 defeat. The Irish will look to get back on the winning side of things this Friday night when they play host to Wichita Trinity High School. … The Lady Irish volleyball team got back into action Tuesday night when they traveled to Concordia for an NCKL doubleheader, but the Lady Irish went home with a pair of 2-0 losses. The Lady Irish then got back into action on Saturday in the Silver Lake tournament.

CLAY CENTER

The Tiger football team suffered its second loss of the season this past Friday night when they play at Southeast of Saline High School and suffered a 26-14 defeat. The Tigers will look to get back to winning this Friday night when they play at NCKL rival Concordia High School. … The Lady Tigers improved to 2-1 in the NCKL Tuesday night when they traveled to Marysville for an NCKL doubleheader and swept the two matches, winning the opener 2-1, and completing the sweep with a 2-0 win in the nightcap. The Lady Tigers got back into action Saturday at the Concordia tournament where the Lady Tigers posted a 2-2 record as they were able to score wins over Marysville and Riley County, both by 2-0 counts, but fell 2-1 to Northwest Kansas Homeschool and 2-0 against Smith Center.

CONCORDIA

The Panther football team scored their second win of the season this past Friday night when they played host to Hiawatha High School and earned a 38-12 victory. The Panthers will look to extend their winning streak this Friday night when they play host to NCKL rival Clay Center. … The Lady Panther volleyball team got back into action Tuesday night when they hosted Chapman in an NCKL doubleheader and swept both matches, winning both matches by 2-0 scores. The Lady Panthers then got back into action on Saturday when they hosted a tournament.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog football team suffered its fourth loss of the season this past Friday night when they play at Rock Creek High School, but suffered a 56-21 defeat. The Bulldogs will look get back to the winning side of things this Friday night when they play host to Valley Heights High School. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team hosted Clay Center in an NCKL doubleheader Tuesday night and got swept, losing the opening match 2-1, and falling 2-0 in the nightcap. The Lady Bulldogs then got back into action on Saturday when they played in the Concordia tournament where they posted a 2-2 record. The Lady Bulldogs were able to score a 2-0 win over Riley County and a 2-1 win over the Northwest Kansas Homeschool, but they fell 2-0 against Smith Center and Clay Center.

WAMEGO

The Red Raider football team kept its undefeated season alive this past Friday night when they scored a 34-6 victory over Field Kindley High School from Coffeyville. The Raiders will look to keep the undefeated season alive this Friday night when they play host to Shawnee Heights High School. … The Lady Raiders volleyball team got into action on Tuesday night when they traveled to Abilene for an NCKL doubleheader, but got swept in the two matches, losing the opener 2-1, and falling in the nightcap 2-0.