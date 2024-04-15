NCKL Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

High school sports has settled into the midway point of the 2024 spring campaign.

The Clay Center Tiger baseball team and the Wamego Lady Raider softball team currently sit atop of the North Central Kansas League standings.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCKL schools’ respective teams did in the action in the past week :

ABILENE

The Cowboy baseball team swept Marysville Tuesday, winning 10-0 in both games. The Cowboys swept Riley County Thursday 13-2 and 10-0. … The Cowgirl softball team swept Marysville Tuesday, winning 6-5 and 4-0. The Cowgirls swept Riley County Friday, winning 9-2 and 15-11.

CHAPMAN

The Fighting Irish baseball team got swept by Rock Creek Tuesday, falling 3-0 in the opener and 10-0 in the 2nd game. The Irish split a doubleheader with Southeast of Saline Friday, losing the opener 5-4 but winning the 2nd game 12-9. … The Lady Irish softball team split a doubleheader with Rock Creek Tuesday, winning the first game 6-3 but losing the 2nd game 16-1. The Lady Irish split a doubleheader with Southeast of Saine Friday, winning the opener 5-1 but losing the 2nd game 4-3.

CLAY CENTER

The Tiger baseball team swept Beloit Tuesday, winning 14-0 and 11-0. The Tigers swept Hays High Friday, winning 5-4 and 3-2. … The Lady Tiger softball team split a doubleheader against Beloit Tuesday, losing the 1st game 10-8 but rebounding and winning the 2nd game 8-0. The Lady Tigers got swept by Wamego Friday, falling 2-0 and 8-0.

CONCORDIA

The Panther baseball team got swept by Wamego Tuesday, falling 4-3 and 7-2. The Lady Panthers swept Republic County Thursday 10-0 and 14-12. The Panthers split a doubleheader against Beloit Friday. The Panthers won the opener 4-1 but lost the 2nd game 4-2. … The Lady Panther softball team got swept by Wamego Tuesday, falling 11-0 and 9-2.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog baseball team got swept by Abilene Tuesday, falling 10-0 in both games. … The Lady Bulldog softball team got swept by Abilene Tuesday, falling 6-5 and 4-0.

WAMEGO

The Red Raider baseball team swept Concordia Tuesday, winning 4-3 and 7-2. … The Lady Raider softball team swept Concordia Tuesday, winning 11-0 and 9-2. The Lady Raiders swept Clay Center Friday, winning 2-0 and 8-0.