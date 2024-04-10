NCKL Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

Mother Nature has an odd system around the world, it is especially odd in the state of Kansas during the spring season, which causes high school sports to take things one day at a time.

This past week in the state of Kansas Mother Nature had her moments, but for the most part Mother Nature allowed most scheduled games to be participated in and also allowed for several previously scheduled events to be made up.

This past week in the North Central Kansas League all six schools were in competition in multiple sports, here is a look at what each school accomplished this past week.

ABILENE

The Cowboy baseball team split with Rock Creek Tuesday, winning the opener 12-4 but losing the 2nd game 5-2. The Cowboys swept Southeast of Saline Friday, winning 11-1 and 7-6. … The Cowgirl softball team got swept by Rock Creek Tuesday, falling 16-4 and 18-0. The Cowgirls got swept by Southeast of Saline Friday, falling 3-2 and 9-4.

CHAPMAN

The Fighting Irish baseball team got swept by Clay Center Friday, falling 17-5 and 19-0. … The Lady Irish softball split an NCKL doubleheader with Clay Center, winning the opener 4-1 but losing the 2nd game 10-4.

CLAY CENTER

The Tiger baseball team swept Wamego Tuesday, winning 8-0 and 10-0. The Tigers swept Chapman Friday, winning 17-5 and 19-0. … The Lady Tiger softball team split an NCKL doubleheader against Chapman Thursday, losing the opener 4-1 but winning the 2nd game 10-4. The Lady Tigers split two games in a triangular Friday as they defeated Minneapolis 10-0 but lost 11-4 against Marysville.

CONCORDIA

The Panther baseball team got swept by Sacred Heart 11-1 and 10-5 Monday. The Panthers got swept by Rock Creek Friday, falling 10-4 and 13-0. … The Lady Panther softball team swept Sacred Heart 21-1 and 17-0 Monday. The Lady Panthers got swept by Rock Creek 15-4 and 15-0 Friday.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog baseball team is scheduled to return to action Tuesday at Abilene. … The Lady Bulldogs won both games in a triangular in Clay Center Friday as they defeated Clay Center 11-4 and topped Minneapolis 2-1.

WAMEGO

The Red Raider baseball team got swept by Clay Center Tuesday, falling 8-0 and 10-0. The Raiders swept Junction City Friday 11-5 and 4-3. … The Lady Raiders swept a doubleheader against Lawrence Free State Friday, winning 2-1 and 7-5.