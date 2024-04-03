NCKL Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

With this past week scheduled to be the first full week of high school athletics around the state of Kansas, Mother Nature had other ideas.

As is normal for spring sports in Kansas, Mother Nature had her ideas of which games could take place and which ones would be either postponed or outright canceled.

While Mother Nature had her options this past week, the North Central Kansas League teams still had their opportunities to compete.

Here is a look at what each NCKL school did in sports competition this past week :

ABILENE

The Cowgirl softball team opened the season Thursday with a doubleheader sweep against Hillsboro, winning 12-8 and 26-7.

CHAPMAN

The Fighting Irish baseball team split a doubleheader against Riley County Thursday, losing the opener 11-8, but winning the 2nd game 10-5. … The Lady Irish softball team swept Riley County 3-0 and 11-1 Thursday.

CLAY CENTER

The Tiger baseball team swept a doubleheader against Minneapolis Thursday, winning 24-1 and 26-0.

CONCORDIA

The Concordia baseball and softball teams were scheduled to play Beloit this past week, but Mother Nature had other ideas and both doubleheaders were postponed until later this season.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog baseball team swept St. Mary’s 16-6, 14-9 Tuesday. The Bulldogs got swept by Sabetha Thursday, falling 19-9 and 12-2. … The Lady Bulldog softball team swept St. Mary’s 8-5, 7-3 Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs got swept by Sabetha Thursday, falling 8-7 and 15-1.

WAMEGO

The Red Raider baseball team opened the season Thursday against Rock Creek and suffered a 4-1 loss. … The Lady Raider softball team opened its season this past Monday with a doubleheader sweep against Royal Valley. The Lady Raiders won 15-1 and 6-0. The Lady Raiders split with Rock Creek Thursday, winning the opener 6-0 but falling 9-7 in the 2nd game.