NCKL Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2024 spring season has begun for most teams in the North Central Kansas League and will be in full gear this week.

Here is a look at what each NCKL team did in this past week or when their respective teams are scheduled to begin competition this season :

ABILENE

The Cowboy baseball team opened its season with a doubleheader sweep against Salina South Friday, winning 5-1 and 15-3. … The Cowgirl softball team is scheduled to begin its season March 28 at Hillsboro.

CHAPMAN

The Fighting Irish baseball team opened its season with a doubleheader sweep of Valley Heights Friday, winning 11-1 and 18-0. … The Lady Irish softball team opened its season Friday sweeping Valley Heights, winning 10-0 and 14-3.

CLAY CENTER

The Tiger baseball team opened its season Friday with a pair of wins, defeating Topeka Hayden 9-0 and Burlington 10-2. … The Lady Tiger softball team opened its season Tuesday when it split a doubleheader with Salina Central. The Lady Tigers lost the opener 6-0, but came back to win the 2nd game 13-7.

CONCORDIA

The Panther baseball team opened the season with a doubleheader sweep against Republic County Tuesday, winning the opener 24-0 and completing the sweep winning the 2nd game 22-1. … The Lady Panther softball team opened its season Thursday and got swept by Riley County, losing 5-4 in the opener and 12-7 in the nightcap.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog baseball team opened the season by sweeping Hiawatha Thursday, winning the opener 10-2 and completing the sweep by winning the 2nd game 8-7. … The Lady Bulldog softball team opened its season Thursday where they swept a doubleheader against Hiawatha, winning 4-3 and 12-9.

WAMEGO

The Red Raider baseball team is scheduled to begin its season March 25 when it plays host to Royal Valley. … The Lady Raider softball team is scheduled to open its season March 26 when it plays host to Royal Valley.