NCKL Weekly Recap

2023-2024 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 7 3 13 9

Concordia 7 3 13 9

Marysville 6 4 9 12

Wamego 6 4 15 6

Chapman 4 6 7 14

Abilene 0 10 0 20

2022-2023 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Abilene 10 0 19 4

Concordia 7 3 14 8

Clay Center 5 5 10 11

Wamego 3 7 6 15

Marysville 3 7 10 11

Chapman 2 8 8 13

Thursday, March 7

Hugoton 53, Abilene 41

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2023-24 high school winter sports season across the state of Kansas is complete. The North Central Kansas League had one of its 12 teams advance to the final week, but not to the final weekend.

The NCKL was represented by the Abilene Cowboy basketball team in the Class 4A state tournament, but the Cowboys lost 55-41 against Hugoton in the opening round of the state tournament to end their season and the NCKL’s 2024 winter campaign.

Here is a look at what each of the NCKL teams accomplished in basketball this past season :

ABILENE

The Cowgirl basketball team did not win any games this past season and finished with an 0-20 overall record and was 0-10 in NCKL play. … The Cowboys basketball team was the lone NCKL team to advance to a state tournament but lost in the opening round of the 4A state tournament 53-41 against Hugoton. The Cowboys finished the season as the NCKL champion with a 19-4 overall record and won the NCKL title with a 10-0 record.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish finished the season with a 7-14 overall record and finished 4-6 in NCKL play. … The Irish boys’ basketball team finished the season with an 8-13 overall record and finished 2-8 in NCKL play.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger basketball team finished the season with a 13-9 overall record and tied for the NCKL championship with Concordia, both with 7-3 records. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 10-11 overall record and 5-5 in NCKL play.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther basketball team finished the season with a 13-9 overall record and tied for the NCKL championship with Clay Center as both teams finished with identical 7-3 NCKL records. … The Panther boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 14-8 overall record and finished 7-3 in NCKL play.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog basketball team finished the season with a 9-12 overall record and 6-4 in NCKL play. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team finished 10-11 overall and 3-7 in NCKL play.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider basketball team finished the season with a 15-6 overall record and finished 6-4 in NCKL play. … The Raider boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 6-15 overall record and finished 3-7 in NCKL play.