NCKL Weekly Recap

2023-2024 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 7 3 13 9

Concordia 7 3 13 9

Marysville 6 4 9 12

Wamego 6 4 15 6

Chapman 4 6 7 14

Abilene 0 10 0 20

Tuesday, February 27

Clay Center 64, Mulvane 33

Concordia 58, Pratt 49

Silver Lake 74, Marysville 48 (Riley County 3A sub-state)

Chanute 47, Wamego 43

Andale 51, Chapman 48

Friday, February 28

McPherson 68, Clay Center 55

Clearwater 45, Concordia 33

2022-2023 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Abilene 10 0 19 3

Concordia 7 3 14 8

Clay Center 5 5 10 11

Wamego 3 7 6 15

Marysville 3 7 10 11

Chapman 2 8 8 13

Monday, February 26

Nemaha Central 37, Marysville 31 (Riley County 3A sub-state)

Wednesday, February 28

Chanute 54, Wamego 50

Concordia 51, Rose Hill 44 OT

Abilene 59, Chapman 48

Pratt 50, Clay Center 44

Saturday, March 2

Abilene 47, Pratt 42

McPherson 64, Concordia 29

Thursday, March 7

Abilene vs. Hugoton

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2023-24 winter sports season across the state of Kansas in the high school level has reached its final week.

The North Central Kansas League has one team still alive in this week’s state basketball tournaments.

The Abilene Cowboys were the lone NCKL team to win a sub-state championship this past week and the Cowboys will play against Hugoton in the opening round of the boys’ Class 4A state tournament in Salina.

Here is a look at how each of the NCKL teams accomplished this past week :

ABILENE

The Cowgirl basketball team did not qualify for the sub-state tournament in 2024 after finishing the regular season with an 0-20 record. … The Cowboy basketball team opened play in the Class 4A sub-state Wednesday night with a 59-48 victory against Chapman. The Cowboys won the sub-state championship Saturday night with a 47-42 victory against Pratt. The Cowboys are the #6 seed in the Class 4A state tournament and will open against Hugoton Thursday in Salina.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish finished the season Tuesday night after a 51-48 loss against Andale in the opening round of the Class 4A sub-state tournament. The Lady Irish finished the season with a 7-14 record. … The Fighting Irish boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end Wednesday night when it lost 59-48 against Abilene in the opening round of the Class 4A sub-state tournament. The Irish finished the season with an 8-13 record.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger basketball team opened Class 4A sub-state play Tuesday with a 64-33 victory against Mulvane. The Lady Tigers lost 68-35 against McPherson Friday night in the championship game. The Lady Tigers finished the season with a 13-9 record. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end Wednesday night when it lost 50-44 against Pratt in the opening round of the Class 4A sub-state tournament. The Tigers finished the season with a 10-11 record.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther basketball team opened Class 4A sub-state play Tuesday with a 58-49 victory against Pratt. The Lady Panthers lost 45-33 against Clearwater Friday night in the championship game and finished the season with a 13-9 record. … The Panther boys’ basketball team opened play in the Class 4A sub-state tournament Wednesday night with a 51-44 overtime victory against Rose Hill. The Panthers finished the season Saturday night when they lost 64-29 against McPherson in the championship game and finished the season with a 14-8 record.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 74-48 against Silver Lake Tuesday night in the opening round of the Class 3A Riley County sub-state. The Lady Bulldogs finished the season with a 9-12 record. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team saw its 2024 season come to an end Monday after a 37-31 loss against Nemaha Central in the opening round of the Class 3A Riley County sub-state tournament. The Bulldogs finished the season with a 10-11 record.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider basketball team lost 47-43 against Chanute Tuesday night in the opening round of the Class 4A sub-state tournament. The Lady Raiders finished the season with a 15-6 record. … The Red Raider boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end Wednesday night when it lost 54-50 against Chanute in the opening round of the Class 4A sub-state tournament. The Red Raiders finished the season with a 6-15 record.