NCKL Weekly Recap

2023-2024 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings
NCKL Overall
Team W L W L
Clay Center 7 3 13 9
Concordia 7 3 13 9
Marysville 6 4 9 12
Wamego 6 4 15 6
Chapman 4 6 7 14
Abilene 0 10 0 20
Tuesday, February 27
Clay Center 64, Mulvane 33
Concordia 58, Pratt 49
Silver Lake 74, Marysville 48 (Riley County 3A sub-state)
Chanute 47, Wamego 43
Andale 51, Chapman 48
Friday, February 28
McPherson 68, Clay Center 55
Clearwater 45, Concordia 33
2022-2023 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings
NCKL Overall
Team W L W L
Abilene 10 0 19 3
Concordia 7 3 14 8
Clay Center 5 5 10 11
Wamego 3 7 6 15
Marysville 3 7 10 11
Chapman 2 8 8 13
Monday, February 26
Nemaha Central 37, Marysville 31 (Riley County 3A sub-state)
Wednesday, February 28
Chanute 54, Wamego 50
Concordia 51, Rose Hill 44 OT
Abilene 59, Chapman 48
Pratt 50, Clay Center 44
Saturday, March 2
Abilene 47, Pratt 42
McPherson 64, Concordia 29
Thursday, March 7
Abilene vs. Hugoton
By CHRISTIAN D ORR
Kansas Preps Weekly
The 2023-24 winter sports season across the state of Kansas in the high school level has reached its final week.
The North Central Kansas League has one team still alive in this week’s state basketball tournaments.
The Abilene Cowboys were the lone NCKL team to win a sub-state championship this past week and the Cowboys will play against Hugoton in the opening round of the boys’ Class 4A state tournament in Salina.
Here is a look at how each of the NCKL teams accomplished this past week :
ABILENE
The Cowgirl basketball team did not qualify for the sub-state tournament in 2024 after finishing the regular season with an 0-20 record. … The Cowboy basketball team opened play in the Class 4A sub-state Wednesday night with a 59-48 victory against Chapman. The Cowboys won the sub-state championship Saturday night with a 47-42 victory against Pratt. The Cowboys are the #6 seed in the Class 4A state tournament and will open against Hugoton Thursday in Salina.
CHAPMAN
The Lady Irish finished the season Tuesday night after a 51-48 loss against Andale in the opening round of the Class 4A sub-state tournament. The Lady Irish finished the season with a 7-14 record. … The Fighting Irish boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end Wednesday night when it lost 59-48 against Abilene in the opening round of the Class 4A sub-state tournament. The Irish finished the season with an 8-13 record.
CLAY CENTER
The Lady Tiger basketball team opened Class 4A sub-state play Tuesday with a 64-33 victory against Mulvane. The Lady Tigers lost 68-35 against McPherson Friday night in the championship game. The Lady Tigers finished the season with a 13-9 record. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end Wednesday night when it lost 50-44 against Pratt in the opening round of the Class 4A sub-state tournament. The Tigers finished the season with a 10-11 record.
CONCORDIA
The Lady Panther basketball team opened Class 4A sub-state play Tuesday with a 58-49 victory against Pratt. The Lady Panthers lost 45-33 against Clearwater Friday night in the championship game and finished the season with a 13-9 record. … The Panther boys’ basketball team opened play in the Class 4A sub-state tournament Wednesday night with a 51-44 overtime victory against Rose Hill. The Panthers finished the season Saturday night when they lost 64-29 against McPherson in the championship game and finished the season with a 14-8 record.
MARYSVILLE
The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 74-48 against Silver Lake Tuesday night in the opening round of the Class 3A Riley County sub-state. The Lady Bulldogs finished the season with a 9-12 record. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team saw its 2024 season come to an end Monday after a 37-31 loss against Nemaha Central in the opening round of the Class 3A Riley County sub-state tournament. The Bulldogs finished the season with a 10-11 record.
WAMEGO
The Lady Raider basketball team lost 47-43 against Chanute Tuesday night in the opening round of the Class 4A sub-state tournament. The Lady Raiders finished the season with a 15-6 record. … The Red Raider boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end Wednesday night when it lost 54-50 against Chanute in the opening round of the Class 4A sub-state tournament. The Red Raiders finished the season with a 6-15 record.