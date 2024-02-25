NCKL Weekly Recap

2023-2024 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 7 3 12 8

Concordia 7 3 12 8

Marysville 6 4 9 11

Wamego 6 4 15 5

Chapman 4 6 7 13

Abilene 0 10 0 20

Monday, February 19

Concordia 54, Chapman 51

Tuesday, February 20

Chapman 59, Abilene 47

Concordia 42, Clay Center 38

Marysville 62, Wamego 45

Thursday, February 22

Clay Center 57, Abilene 33

Wamego 40, Concordia 39

Tuesday, February 27

Silver Lake at Marysville (Riley County 3A sub-state)

Chapman at Andale

Mulvane at Clay Center

Pratt at Concordia

Chanute at Wamego

2022-2023 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Abilene 10 0 17 3

Concordia 7 3 13 7

Clay Center 5 5 10 10

Wamego 3 7 6 14

Marysville 3 7 10 10

Chapman 2 8 8 12

Monday, February 19

Concordia 54, Chapman 40

Tuesday, February 20

Abilene 72. Chapman 36

Concordia 69, Clay Center 58

Marysville 53, Wamego 45

Thursday, February 22

Abilene 75, Clay Center 72 OT

Wamego 52, Concordia 41

Monday, February 26

Marysville vs. Nemaha Central (Riley County 3A sub-state)

Wednesday, February 28

Chapman at Abilene

Clay Center at Pratt

Rose Hill at Concordia

Wamego at Chanute

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2023-24 Kansas high school postseason continued this past week with the completion of the state wrestling tournaments for both boys and girls.

The North Central Kansas League was led by Clay Center and Abilene in both boys and girls state wrestling tournaments. The Lady Tigers finished in 11th place with 42 points and one individual champion on the girls’ mats while Abilene finished in 30th place with 24 points in the Class 4-3-2-1A state tournament for the girls.

On the boys’ mats, Clay Center finished in 4th place in the Class 4A tournament with 90 points and one individual champion while Abilene finished in 6th place with 79 points.

On the basketball courts, the 2023-24 regular season is complete with teams preparing to begin sub-state play this week.

Here is a look at how each of the NCKL teams accomplished this past week :

ABILENE

The Cowgirl basketball team lost 59-47 Tuesday against Chapman. The Cowgirls lost their season-finale 57-33 Thursday night against Clay Center. … The Cowboy basketball team defeated Chapman 72-36 Tuesday. The Cowboys closed out the regular season Thursday night with a 75-72 victory over Clay Center in overtime. … The Cowgirl wrestling team finished in 30th place with 24 points in the Class 4-3-2-1A state tournament. … The Cowboy wrestling team finished in 6th place with 79 points in the Class 4A state tournament.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish basketball team lost 54-51 against Concordia Monday. The Lady Irish defeated Abilene 59-47 Tuesday. … The Fighting Irish boys’ basketball team lost 54-40 against Concordia Monday. The Irish lost 72-36 against Abilene Tuesday. … The Lady Irish wrestling team finished in 57th place in the Class 4-3-2-1A state tournament with 7 points.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tigers basketball team lost 42-38 against Concordia Tuesday. The Lady Tigers won their regular-season finale 57-33 Thursday night. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team lost 69-58 Tuesday against Concordia. The Tigers closed out the regular season Thursday night when they fell 75-72 in overtime at Abilene. The Lady Tiger wrestling team finished in 11th place with 42 points and one individual champion in the Class 4-3-2-1A state tournament. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team finished in 4th place with 90 points and one individual champion in the Class 4A state tournament.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther basketball team defeated Chapman 54-51 Monday. The Lady Panthers defeated Clay Center 42-38 Tuesday. The Lady Panthers were defeated 40-39 Thursday night by Wamego. … The Panther boys’ basketball team defeated Chapman 54-40 Monday. The Panthers defeated Clay Center 69-58 Tuesday. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team finished in 32nd place with 9 points in the Class 4A state tournament.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog basketball team defeated Wamego 62-45 Tuesday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team defeated Wamego 53-45 Tuesday. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team finished in 80th place with 2 points in the Class 4-3-2-1A state tournament. … The Bulldog boys’ wresting team finished in 31st place with 14 points in the Class 4A state tournament.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider basketball team lost 62-45 Tuesday against Marysville. The Lady Raiders closed out the regular season Thursday night with a 40-39 victory against Concordia. … The Red Raider boys’ basketball team lost 53-45 Tuesday against Marysville. … The Lady Raider wrestling team finished in 66th place with 4 points in the Class 4-3-2-1A state tournament. … The Red Raider boys’ wrestling team finished in 12th place with 54 points in the Class 4A state tournament.