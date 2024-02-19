NCKL Weekly Recap

2023-2024 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 5 2 10 7

Wamego 4 3 14 4

Concordia 4 2 10 7

Marysville 5 3 8 10

Chapman 3 4 6 12

Abilene 0 7 0 18

Tuesday, February 13

Clay Center 37, Wamego 27

Hays 53, Abilene 27

Chapman 52, Rock Creek 33

Concordia 52, Phillipsburg 34

Friday, February 16

Clay Center 48, Abilene 38

Marysville 52, Chapman 42

Concordia 43, Wamego 33

Monday, February 19

Concordia at Chapman

Tuesday, February 20

Chapman at Abilene

Clay Center at Concordia

Marysville at Wamego

Thursday, February 22

Clay Center at Abilene

Concordia at Wamego

2022-2023 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Abilene 8 0 15 3

Concordia 5 2 11 6

Clay Center 5 3 10 8

Wamego 2 6 5 13

Marysville 2 7 8 10

Chapman 2 6 8 10

Tuesday, February 13

Clay Center 50, Wamego 38

Hays 54, Abilene 47

Rock Creek 66, Chapman 39

Concordia 50, Phillipsburg 38

Friday, February 16

Abilene 57, Clay Center 41

Chapman 60, Marysville 55

Concordia 49, Wamego 41

Monday, February 19

Concordia at Chapman

Tuesday, February 20

Chapman at Abilene

Clay Center at Concordia

Marysville at Wamego

Thursday, February 22

Clay Center at Abilene

Concordia at Wamego

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The boys’ regional wrestling tournaments took center stage this past weekend as the 2023-24 high school winter sports season wraps up across the state of Kansas.

All six of the North Central Kansas League boys’ wrestling teams competed in the Colby Class 4A wrestling tournament and five of the six qualified at least one individual for this coming weekend’s state tournament.

The NCKL basketball teams are putting together their stretch runs of the regular season as each school is looking to better itself in the upcoming sub-state standings.

Here is a look at how each of the NCKL teams accomplished this past week :

ABILENE

The Cowgirl basketball team lost 53-27 against Hays Tuesday. The Cowgirls lost 48-37 against Clay Center Friday. … The Cowboy basketball team lost 54-47 Tuesday against Hays. The Cowboys defeated Clay Center 57-41 Friday. … The Cowboys wrestling team won the Colby Regional tournament with 182 points and had eight individuals qualify for the state tournament.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish basketball team defeated Rock Creek 52-33 Tuesday. The Lady Irish lost 52-42 Friday against Marysville. … The Fighting Irish boys’ basketball team lost 66-39 Tuesday against Rock Creek. The Irish defeated Marysville 60-55 Friday. … The Fighting Irish boys’ wrestling team finished in 13th place at the Colby Regional tournament with 26 points but did not have any individual qualify for the state tournament.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger basketball team defeated Wamego 37-27 Tuesday. The Lady Tigers defeated Abilene 48-38 Friday. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team defeated Wamego 50-38 Tuesday. The Tigers lost 57-41 against Abilene Friday. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team finished in 3rd place with 158.5 points at the Colby regional tournament and had 8 individuals qualify for the state tournament.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther basketball team defeated Phillipsburg 52-34 Tuesday. The Lady Panthers defeated Wamego 43-33 Friday. … The Panther boys’ basketball team defeated Phillipsburg 50-38 Tuesday. The Panthers defeated Wamego 49-41 Friday. … The Panther boys’ wresting team finished in 6th place with 99 points and had three individuals qualify for the state tournament from the Colby regional tournament.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog basketball team defeated Chapman 52-42 Friday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team lost 60-55 to Chapman Friday night. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team finished in 9th place with 55 points and had two individuals qualify for the state tournament.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider basketball team lost 37-27 against Clay Center Tuesday. The Lady Raiders lost 43-33 against Concordia Friday. … The Red Raider boys’ basketball team lost to Clay Center 50-38 Tuesday. The Red Raiders lost 49-41 against Concordia Friday. … The Red Raider boys’ wrestling team finished in 6th place with 99 points and had five individuals qualify for the state wrestling tournament at the Colby regional.