NCKL Weekly Recap

2023-2024 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 4 0 13 1

Clay Center 3 2 6 6

Marysville 4 3 6 9

Concordia 2 2 6 7

Chapman 2 3 4 10

Abilene 0 5 0 14

Monday, January 29

Wamego 49, Abilene 33

Tuesday, January 30

NE Kansas Home School 42, Abilene 33

Chapman 35, Clay Center 34

Concordia 50, Clifton-Clyde 49

Riley County 43, Marysville 42 OT

Thursday, February 1

Beloit 50, Chapman 36

Marysville 52, Concordia 32

Friday, February 2

Marysville 41, Abilene 31

SE of Saline 44, Chapman 31

Wamego 39, Eudora 26

Saturday, February 3

Sacred Heart 48, Concordia 40

Monday, February 5

Marysville at Centralia

Tuesday, February 6

Concordia at Abilene

Wamego at Chapman

Republic County at Clay Center

Marysville at Rock Creek

Friday, February 9

Wamego at Abilene

Chapman at Concordia

Marysville at Clay Center

2022-2023 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Abilene 5 0 12 2

Concordia 3 1 8 5

Clay Center 3 2 7 6

Marysville 2 5 8 10

Wamego 1 3 4 10

Chapman 1 4 7 7

Monday, January 29

Abilene 65, Wamego 44

Tuesday, January 30

Abilene 67, NE Kansas Home School 57

Clay Center 68, Chapman 61

Concordia 53, Clifton-Clyde 35

Marysville 42, Riley County 35

Thursday, February 1

Beloit 67, Chapman 44

Concordia 57, Marysville 45

Friday, February 2

Abilene 62, Marysville 41

SE of Saline 59, Chapman 44

Eudora 56, Wamego 43

Saturday, February 3

Sacred Heart 55, Concordia 39

Monday, February 5

Marysville at Centralia

Tuesday, February 6

Concordia at Abilene

Wamego at Chapman

Republic County at Clay Center

Marysville at Rock Creek

Friday, February 9

Wamego at Abilene

Chapman at Concordia

Marysville at Clay Center

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

As the North Central Kansas League teams head down the final stretch of the 2023-24 basketball seasons, the NCKL champions have clear favorites, at this point, but there are still games to be played before firm champions can be determined.

On the girls’ side of things, the Wamego Lady Raiders are the current favorite as the Lady Raiders currently stand with a 13-1, 4-0 record while Clay Center is currently in 2nd place with a 6-6, 3-2 record.

On the boys’ side, in the NCKL, the Abilene Cowboys are the current leaders with a 12-2, 5-0 record while Concordia sits in 2nd place with an 8-5, 3-1 record. Concordia will play at Abilene this Tuesday night.

Here is a look at how each of the NCKL teams accomplished this past week :

ABILENE

The Cowgirl basketball team was defeated 49-33 by Wamego Monday night. The Cowgirls lost 42-33 against Northeast Kansas Home School Tuesday night. The Cowgirls lost 41-31 to Marysville Friday night. … The Cowboy basketball team defeated Wamego 65-44 Monday night. The Cowboys defeated Northeast Kansas Home School 58-48 Tuesday night. The Cowboys defeated Marysville 62-41 Friday night. … The Cowgirl wrestling team defeated Clay Center 39-12 Thursday night. The Cowgirls placed 7th with 62 points at the Phillipsburg tournament Friday. … The Cowboy wrestling team defeated Clay Center 39-36 Thursday night. The Cowboys placed 5th Saturday at Phillipsburg with 120 points.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish basketball team defeated Clay Center 35-34 Tuesday night. The Lady Irish lost 50-36 against Beloit Thursday night. The Lady Irish lost 44-31 against Southeast of Saine Friday night. … The Irish boys’ basketball team lost 68-61 against Clay Center Tuesday night. The Irish lost 67-44 against Beloit Thursday night. The Irish lost 59-44 against Southeast of Saline Friday night. … The Lady Irish wrestling team defeated Concordia Thursday night 30-24. … The Fighting Irish boys’ wrestling team lost 63-16 to Concordia Thursday night.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger basketball team suffered a 35-34 loss against Chapman Tuesday night. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team defeated Chapman 68-61 Tuesday night. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team lost 39-12 against Abilene Thursday night. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team lost 39-36 against Abilene Thursday night. The Tigers placed 10th at the Rose Hill tournament with 75 points.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther basketball team defeated Clifton-Clyde 50-49 Tuesday night. The Lady Panthers lost 52-32 to Marysville Thursday night. The Lady Panthers lost 48-40 against Sacred Heart Saturday night. … The Panther boys’ basketball team defeated Clifton-Clyde 53-35 Tuesday night. The Panthers defeated Marysville 57-45 Thursday night. The Panthers lost 55-39 against Sacred Heart Saturday night. … The Lady Panther wrestling team lost 30-24 against Chapman Thursday night. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team defeated Chapman 63-16 Thursday night. The Panthers placed 11th at the Rose Hill tournament with 71 points.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog basketball team suffered a 43-42 loss in overtime Tuesday night against Riley County. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Concordia 52-32 Thursday night. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Abilene 41-31 Friday night. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team defeated Riley County 42-35 Tuesday night. The Bulldogs lost 57-45 against Concordia Thursday night. The Bulldogs lost 62-41 to Abilene Friday night. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team defeated Riley County 6-0 Friday night. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team defeated Riley County 67-12 Friday night. The Bulldogs finished 2nd at the Silver Lake tournament with 190.5 points.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider basketball team defeated Abilene 49-33 Monday night. The Lady Raiders defeated Eudora 39-26 Friday night. … The Red Raider boys’ basketball team lost 65-44 against Abilene Monday night. The Red Raiders lost 56-43 against Eudora Friday night. … The Red Raider boys’ wrestling team finished in 9th place at the Rose Hill tournament with 81.5 points.