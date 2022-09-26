NCKL Weekly Recap

2022 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 3 0 4 0

Clay Center 3 1 3 1

Abilene 3 1 3 1

Concordia 1 3 1 3

Chapman 1 3 1 3

Marysville 1 3 1 3

Friday, September 23

Abilene 28, Chapman 6

Clay Center 61, Hiawatha 0

Marysville 30, Concordia 6

Wamego 51, Washington 16

Friday, September 30

Rose Hill at Abilene

Wichita Collegiate at Chapman

Clay Center at Southeast of Saline

Hiawatha at Concordia

Marysville at Rock Creek

Coffeyville Field Kindley at Wamego

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The Marysville Bulldog football team pulled itself off the unbeatens list this past Friday night when the Bulldogs played host to NCKL rival Concordia and scored a 30-6 victory for their first win of 2022 and handing the Panthers their third straight defeat after opening the season with a victory over the Chapman Fighting Irish.

The Fighting Irish, however, were unable to put together a winning streak after earning their first win of 2022 last week against Marysville, the Fighting Irish traveled to Abilene to face their intra-county rivalry, Abilene, in a contest that is the longest running rivalry West of the Mississippi river.

While it is the longest-running rivalry, the Cowboys did not allow the Irish to build much momentum as they came back from an early 6-0 deficit to score the game’s final 28 points and earn a 28-0 victory in the only other NCKL showdown this past week.

In other NCKL action, both on the gridiron and on the volleyball court, here is a look at each NCKL school :

ABILENE

Football (2-1, 2-1) – The Cowboys saw the Chapman Fighting Irish score the game’s initial 6 points, but allowed no more points as Abilene scored the game’s next and final 28 points to earn a 28-6 victory, to improve to 3-1 overall and 3-1 in the NCKL in 2022. The Cowboys will look to keep the winning alive this week when they step away from NCKL action and play host to Rose Hill. … The Cowgirls volleyball team saw its record fall to 5-19, 1-1 on Thursday night when they got swept by Clay Center in an NCKL doubleheader, dropping both matches by 2-0 counts.

CHAPMAN

The Fighting Irish suffered their third loss of the season this past Friday night when they lost 28-6 against fellow Dickinson County rival, Abilene, in the longest running high school football rivalry west of the Mississippi river. The Irish will look to get back on the winning track this Friday night when they play host to Wichita Collegiate. … The Lady Irish volleyball team saw its record fall to 5-12, 0-3 on Thursday night when they traveled to Wamego for an NCKL doubleheader, but lost both matches by identical 2-1 counts.

CLAY CENTER

The Tiger football team stepped outside of NCKL action this past Friday night and scored a 61-0 shutout victory over Hiawatha for their 3rd straight win after opening the season losing to Wamego. The Tigers will look to push the winning streak to four games this Friday night when they play at Southeast of Saline High School. … The Lady Tigers improved their record to 13-5, 1-1 Thursday night when they swept an NCKL doubleheader on their home court against Abilene, winning both matches by 2-0 counts.

CONCORDIA

The Panther football team suffered its second straight loss as they saw the Maryville Bulldogs earn their first victory of 2022 with a 30-6 victory. The Panthers will look to get back on the winning side of the column this Friday night when they play host to Hiawatha. … The Lady Panthers volleyball team got swept in an NCKL doubleheader Thursday night by Marysville, dropping both matched by 2-0 counts.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog football team experienced their first victory of the 2022 season this past Friday night after they scored a 30-6 victory over Concordia on the Bulldogs’ home turf. The Bulldogs will look to build a winning streak this Friday night when they play at Rock Creek High School. …The Lady Bulldog volleyball team improved to 10-7 on the season Thursday night when they traveled to Concordia and swept an NCKL doubleheader, winning both matches by 2-0 counts.

WAMEGO

The Red Raider Football team won its fourth victory of the season, against no losses, this past Friday night when they scored a 51-16 win at Washington. The Raiders will look to move to 5-0 this Friday night when they play host to Coffeyville’s Field Kindley High School. … The Lady Raiders started out their week by hosting Chapman Thursday night for an NCKL doubleheader, which they swept, winning both matches by identical 2-1 counts. Then Saturday the Lady Raiders hosted their annual tournament where they posted a 1-2 record, picking up a 2-1 victory over Riley County, but lost to both Hays High School and Nemaha Central.