NCKL Weekly Recap

2023-2024 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 3 0 11 1

Clay Center 3 1 6 5

Concordia 2 1 5 5

Marysville 2 3 4 8

Chapman 1 3 3 8

Abilene 0 3 0 11

Monday, January 22

Marysville 75, Jackson Heights 53 – Hiawatha tournament

Tuesday, January 23

Clay Center at Abilene – PPD to February 22

Wednesday, January 24

St. Mary’s 48, Concordia 42 – Hiawatha tournament

Wamego 63, Louisburg 24

Thursday, January 25

SE of Saline 46, Clay Center 42

Topeka Hayden 61, Marysville 34 – Hiawatha tournament

Concordia 49, Hiawatha 29 – Hiawatha tournament

Friday, January 26

Hays TMP 36, Abilene 21

Chapman 50, Holton 49

Clay Center 47, Smoky Valley 40 OT

Wamego 47, Rock Creek 37

Saturday, January 27

Concordia 66, Jackson Heights 39 – Hiawatha tournament

St. Mary’s 55, Marysville 42 – Hiawatha tournament

2022-2023 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Abilene 3 0 9 2

Concordia 2 1 6 3

Marysville 2 3 7 8

Clay Center 2 2 6 6

Chapman 1 3 7 4

Wamego 1 2 4 8

Tuesday, January 23

Clay Center at Abilene – PPD to February 22

Wednesday, January 24

Wamego 56, Louisburg 45

Thursday, January 25

SE of Saline 60, Clay Center 35

Friday, January 26

Abilene 72, Hays TMP 21

Chapman 72, Holton 53

Clay Center 78, Smoky Valley 44

Rock Creek 61, Wamego 32

Nemaha Central 51, Marysville 49

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2024 girls’ midseason tournament week is now complete and the North Central Kansas League had a pair of teams, the Concordia Lady Panthers and Marysville Lady Bulldogs, competing in their mid-season tournaments while the rest of the NCKL returned to regular season action.

The Lady Bulldogs finished in 4th place at the Hiawatha tournament while the Lady Bulldogs finished 5th at the same Hiawatha tournament.

Here is a look at how each of the NCKL teams accomplished this past week :

ABILENE

The Abilene basketball teams were scheduled to play host to Clay Center Tuesday night, but those games were postponed due to inclement weather and have been rescheduled for February 22. The Cowgirls were defeated 36-21 by Hays Thomas More Prep-Marian Friday night. … The Cowboys defeated Hays Thomas More Prep-Marian 72-21 Friday night. … The Cowgirl wrestling team competed at the Hoisington tournament Friday night where they finished in 2nd place with 82 points. … The Cowboy wrestling team defeated Junction City 66-9 Thursday night. The Cowboys also defeated Marysville 55-18 Thursday night.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish basketball team defeated Holton 50-49 Friday night. … The Fighting Irish boys’ basketball team defeated Holton 72-53 Friday night.

CLAY CENTER

The Clay Center basketball teams were scheduled to play at Abilene Tuesday night, but those games were postponed due to inclement weather and have been rescheduled for February 22. The Lady Tiger basketball team lost 46-42 Thursday night against Southeast of Saline. The Lady Tigers defeated Smoky Valley 47-40 in overtime Friday night. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team lost 60-35 against Southeast of Saline Thursday night. The Tigers defeated Smoky Valley 78-44 Friday night. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team competed in the Junction City tournament Saturday where they finished in 9th place with 76 points. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team competed in the Junction City tournament Saturday where they won the team title with 132.5 points.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther basketball team opened play in the Hiawatha tournament Wednesday night, after being delayed a day due to inclement weather, but the delay did not help the Lady Panthers as they dropped the tournament-opener 48-42 against St. Mary’s. The Lady Panthers defeated Hiawatha 49-29 Thursday night in the 2nd round. The Lady Panthers finished the tournament Saturday with a 66-39 victory against Jackson Heights.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog basketball team opened play in the Hiawatha tournament Monday night with a 75-53 victory against Jackson Heights. The Lady Bulldogs fell 61-34 against Topeka Hayden in the 2nd round Thursday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 55-32 against St. Mary’s in the tournament finale Saturday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team lost 51-49 to Nemaha Central Friday night. … The Bulldog wrestling team lost 55-18 to Abilene Thursday night.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider basketball team scored a 63-24 victory against Louisburg Wednesday night in a game that was delayed 24 hours due to inclement weather. The Lady Raiders defeated Holton 47-37 Friday night. … The Red Raider boys’ basketball team earned a 56-45 victory against Louisburg Wednesday night in a game which was delayed 24 hours due to inclement weather. The Red Raiders lost 61-32 to Rock Creek Friday night. … The Red Raider boys’ wrestling team competed in the Baldwin tournament Saturday where they finished in 5th place with 151.5 points.