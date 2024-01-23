NCKL Weekly Recap

2023-2024 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 3 0 9 1

Clay Center 3 1 5 4

Concordia 2 1 4 3

Marysville 2 3 3 6

Chapman 1 3 2 8

Abilene 0 3 0 10

Tuesday, January 16

Wamego 56, Tonganoxie 28

Thursday, January 18

Wabaunsee 50, Chapman 33 (Royal Valley Tournament)

Salina South 30, Abilene 28 (Salina Invitational)

Friday, January 19

Nemaha Central 51, Marysville 30

Santa Fe Trail 60, Chapman 48 (Royal Valley Tournament)

Hillsboro 46, Clay Center 26 (Hillsboro tournament)

Buhler 34, Abilene 13 (Salina Invitational)

St. James Academy 71, Wamego 54 (Tonganoxie tournament)

Saturday, January 20

Holcomb 58, Clay Center 46 (Hillsboro tournament)

Junction City 26, Abilene 25 (Salina Invitational)

Wamego 47, Eudora 32 (Tonganoxie tournament)

Royal Valley 57, Chapman 55 (Royal Valley tournament)

2022-2023 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Abilene 3 0 8 2

Concordia 2 1 6 3

Marysville 2 3 7 7

Clay Center 2 2 5 5

Chapman 1 3 6 4

Wamego 1 2 3 7

Monday, January 15

Wamego 39, KC Schlagle 26 (Tonganoxie tournament)

Wednesday, January 17

Marysville 48, Jackson Heights 36 (Nemaha Central tournament)

Thursday, January 18

Concordia 72, Halstead 61 (Halstead tournament)

Clay Center 70, Hillsboro 43 (Hillsboro tournament)

Nemaha Central 50, Marysville 27 (Nemaha Central tournament)

Chapman 73, Wabaunsee 29 (Royal Valley Tournament)

Abilene 65, Salina South 47 (Salina Invitational)

Atchison 54, Wamego 42 (Tonganoxie tournament)

Friday, January 19

Cheney 47, Concordia 43 (Chanute tournament)

Hesston 52, Clay Center 40 (Hillsboro tournament)

Chapman 76, Santa Fe Trail 59 (Royal Valley Tournament)

Wichita South 67, Abilene 61 (Salina Invitational)

Saturday, January 20

Great Bend 58, Abilene 52 (Salina Invitational)

Bonner Springs 45, Wamego 43 (Tonganoxie tournament)

Haven 43, Concordia 41 (Halstead tournament)

Clay Center 66, Remington 45 (Hillsboro tournament)

Marysville 63, Holton 52 (Nemaha Central tournament)

Chapman 64, Royal Valley 37 (Royal Valley tournament)

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2024 boys’ mid-season tournament week in the North Central Kansas League completed last week and the Chapman Irish boys were able to win the Royal Valley basketball tournament, but the NCKL was also able to finish with three of the top 5 teams in the Beloit Invitational wrestling tournament.

The Abilene Cowboys won the 2024 Beloit Invitational with 204 points while Clay Center finished in 3rd place with 140 points and Concordia finished in 5th place in the tournament which features top ranked teams from all four of the high school classifications in Kansas.

Here is a look at how each of the NCKL teams accomplished this past week :

ABILENE

The Cowgirl basketball team opened play in the Salina Invitational Thursday night falling 30-28 against Salina South. The Cowgirls fell 34-13 against Buhler Friday night. The Cowgirls fell 26-25 against Junction City Saturday in the tournament finale. … The Cowboy basketball team opened play in the Salina Invitational Thursday night with a 65-47 victory against Salina South. The Cowboys suffered their first loss of the season Friday night, falling 67-61 against Wichita South in the semifinal round and could not rebound on Saturday as they fell 58-52 to Great Bend in the consolation finals. … The Cowgirl wrestling team dropped a 42-33 dual against Concordia Thursday night. … The Cowboy wresting team defeated Concordia Thursday night 53-21. The Cowboy wrestling team competed in the Beloit Invitational Saturday and won the team championship with 204 points.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish basketball team lost 50-33 against Wabaunsee Thursday night in the opening night of play in the Royal Valley tournament. The Lady Irish fell 60-48 to Santa Fe Trail Friday night. The Lady Irish fell 57-55 against Royal Valley Saturday on the final day of the tournament. … The Fighting Irish boys’ basketball team opened play in the Royal Valley tournament Thursday night with a 79-28 victory against Wabaunsee. The Irish defeated Santa Fe Trail 76-59 Friday night. The Irish completed the sweep in the tournament Saturday night with a 64-37 victory against Royal Valley. … The Fighting Irish boys’ wrestling team competed in the Holton tournament Saturday and finished in 11th place with 81.5 points.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger basketball team opened play in the Hillsboro tournament Thursday with a 43-42 victory against Remington. The Lady Tigers dropped a 46-26 contest against tournament-host Hillsboro Friday night in the semifinal round. The Lady Tigers were defeated 58-46 by Holcomb in the consolation championship. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team earned a 70-43 victory against Hillsboro Thursday night in the opening round of the Hillsboro tournament. The Tigers fell 52-40 in Friday night’s semifinal round. The Tigers were able to finish with a 66-45 win against Remington Saturday. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team competed in the Beloit Invitational Saturday and finished in 3rd place with 140 points.

CONCORDIA

The Panther boys’ basketball team opened play in the Halstead tournament Thursday night with a 72-61 victory against tournament-host Halstead. The Panthers lost 43-41 against Haven in the final round Saturday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team defeated Abilene in an NCKL dual Thursday night 42-33. The Panthers lost 47-43 against Cheney in Friday night’s semifinal round. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team was defeated by Abilene 52-30 Thursday night. The Panthers competed in the Beloit Invitational Saturday and finished in 5th place with 134.5 points.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog basketball team suffered a 51-30 loss against Nemaha Central Friday night. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team opened play in the Namaha Central tournament Wednesday night with a 48-36 victory against Jackson Heights. The Bulldogs lost 50-27 against tournament-host Nemaha Central Thursday night. The Bulldogs closed out the tournament with a 63-52 victory against Holton Saturday night. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team competed in the Beloit Invitational Saturday and finished in 7th place with 94 points.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider basketball team opened play in the Tonganoxie tournament Tuesday with a 56-28 victory against tournament-host Tonganoxie. The Lady Raiders suffered their first loss of the season Friday night when they lost 71-53 against St. James Academy, but were able to bounce back Saturday night and earn a 47-32 victory against Eudora. … The Red Raider boys’ basketball team opened play in the Tonganoxie tournament Monday with a 39-26 victory against Kansas City Schlagle. The Red Raiders lost the semifinal round 54-42 against Atchison Thursday night. The Red Raiders fell 45-43 Saturday night in the finals against Bonner Springs. … The Red Raider boys’ wresting team competed in the Holton tournament Saturday and finished in 12th place with 70 points.