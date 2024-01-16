NCKL Weekly Recap

2023-2024 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 3 0 7 0

Clay Center 3 1 5 2

Concordia 2 1 4 3

Marysville 2 3 3 5

Chapman 1 3 2 5

Abilene 0 3 0 7

Thursday, January 11

Wamego 41, Marysville 39

Friday, January 12

Marysville at Wamego

Clay Center at Abilene

Concordia at Chapman

2022-2023 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Abilene 3 0 7 0

Concordia 2 1 5 2

Marysville 2 3 5 6

Clay Center 2 2 3 4

Chapman 1 3 3 4

Wamego 1 2 2 5

Thursday, January 11

Wamego 50, Marysville 38

Friday, January 12

Marysville at Wamego

Clay Center at Abilene

Concordia at Chapman

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

Mother Nature delivers a major delay around the state of Kansas for high school activities this past week with a snowstorm.

Despite the storm, many North Central Kansas League events were able to still take place, while others were either postponed or outright canceled.

Here is a look at how each of the NCKL teams accomplished this past week :

ABILENE

The Abilene basketball teams were scheduled to play host to Clay Center Friday night, but snow has postponed those games until January 23. … The Cowgirl wrestling team finished in 5th place with 74 points Thursday in the Hoisington tournament.

CHAPMAN

The Chapman basketball teams were scheduled to play at Beloit Tuesday night, but snow postponed those games until a later date. Chapman was also scheduled to play host to Concordia Friday night, but those games also were postponed due to weather. … The Fighting Irish boys’ wrestling team earned a 39-36 dual victory against Junction City Thursday night.

CLAY CENTER

The Clay Center basketball teams were scheduled to play at Southeast of Saline Tuesday night, but snow postponed those games until a later date. The Clay Center teams were also scheduled to play at Abilene Friday night, but those games have been rescheduled for January 23. …

CONCORDIA

The Concordia basketball teams were scheduled to play at Marysville Tuesday night, but snow postponed those games until a later date. Concordia was also scheduled to play at Chapman Friday night, but those games also were postponed due to weather until a later date. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team competed at Basehor-Linwood Saturday where they finished in 10th place with 108.5 points.

MARYSVILLE

The Marysville basketball teams were scheduled to play host to Concordia Tuesday night, but snow postponed those games until a later date.The Lady Bulldog basketball team suffered a 41-39 loss against Wamego Thursday night. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team suffered its sixth loss of the season Thursday night when it was defeated 50-38 against Wamego.

WAMEGO

Girls Basketball – The Lady Raider basketball team improved to 7-0 on the season Thursday night with a 41-39 victory against Marysville. … The Red Raider boys’ basketball team scored its second win of the season Thursday night with a 50-38 victory against Marysville. … The Lady Raider wrestling team competed at Halstead Saturday where they finished in 2nd place with 161 points. … The Red Raider boys’ wrestling team competed at Basehor-Linwood Saturday where they finished in 13th place with 76 points.