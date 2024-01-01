NCKL Weekly Recap

2023-2024 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 2 0 6 0

Clay Center 2 1 4 2

Concordia 2 1 3 3

Marysville 1 2 2 3

Chapman 1 2 2 4

Abilene 0 2 0 6

Tuesday, December 19

Chapman 55, Abilene 50

Clay Center 49, Concordia 37

Wamego 54, St. Mary’s 37

Tuesday, January 2

Concordia at Republic County

Friday, January 5

Abilene at Marysville

Chapman at Clay Center

Concordia at Wmaego

2022-2023 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Abilene 2 0 6 0

Marysville 2 1 4 1

Concordia 2 1 4 2

Chapman 1 2 3 3

Clay Center 1 2 2 4

Wamego 0 2 1 5

Tuesday, December 19

Abilene 56, Chapman 41

Concordia 50, Clay Center 44

St. Mary’s 44, Wamego 42

Tuesday, January 2

Concordia at Republic County

Friday, January 5

Abilene at Marysville

Chapman at Clay Center

Concordia at Wmaego

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

As the North Central Kansas League enters the 2023 Christmas break there are two teams, one in each of the boys and girls leagues, that has made undefeated statements thus far this season and sit atop of the NCKL standings as the 6 schools take a break heading into the 2024 portion of the winter season.

The Wamego Lady Raiders and Abilene Cowboys are both still undefeated on the season with each team standing at 6-0 overall and 2-0 in NCKL play.

Here is a look at how each of the NCKL basketball teams closed out the 2023 portion of the 2023-24 basketball schedule :

ABILENE

The Cowgirls are still searching for their first victory of the 2023-24 basketball season. The Cowgirls suffered their 6th straight loss Tuesday night, falling 55-50 against Chapman. … The Cowboys are directly opposite as they currently stand undefeated at 6-0, 2-0 after a 56-41 victory against Chapman Tuesday night.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish basketball team currently stands with a 2-4, 1-2 record after earning their 2nd win of the season Tuesday night when they defeated Abilene 55-50. The Irish boys sit with a 3-3, 1-2 record after falling56-41 against Abilene Tuesday. The Chapman teams will return to the court Friday, January 5 at Clay Center.

CLAY CENTER

The Clay Center Lady Tiger basketball team stands with a 4-2, 2-1 record after defeating Concordia Tuesday night 49-37. The Tiger boys stand with a 2-4, 1-2 record after falling 50-44 against Concordia Tuesday night. The Clay Center teams will return to action Friday, January 5 when they play host to Chapman.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther basketball team closed out the 2023 portion of the 2023-24 schedule Tuesday night suffering a 49-37 loss against Clay Center. The Lady Panthers take a 3-3, 2-1 record into the Christmas Break. The Panther boys, meanwhile, sit at 4-2, 2-1 after winning 50-44 against Clay Center Tuesday night. The Concordia teams will return to action Tuesday, January 2 when they play at Republic County.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog basketball team enters the Christmas break with a 2-3, 1-2 record while the Bulldog boys stand at 4-1, 2-1, the Marysville teams are scheduled to begin play in 2024 Friday, January 5 by playing host to Abilene.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raiders enter the 2023 Christmas break after defeating St. Mary’s 54-37 Tuesday night to improve to 6-0, 2-0 on the season. The Red Raider boys’ basketball team lost 44-42 to St. Mary’s Tuesday night to fall to 1-5, 0-2 on the season.